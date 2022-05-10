After a memorable Game 3 that resulted in a narrow in for the Milwaukee Bucks, the Boston Celtics entered Game 4 with significant urgency on Monday. Though the Celtics were on the road, they needed a win to avoid a dreaded 3-1 deficit and, just before tip-off, word broke that Boston would be without starting center Robert Williams. However, Al Horford turned in a memorable effort and, with the help of a fantastic close from Jayson Tatum, the Celtics earned a 116-108 victory to even the series at 2-2.

The Bucks took control at the outset with the help of a slow start from the Celtics. Boston scored only two points in more than four minutes, opening 1-of-7 from the floor, and Milwaukee took an 8-2 lead.

Jrue with the spin and the finish 🌪 (via @Bucks)pic.twitter.com/QqJikVoeN8 — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) May 9, 2022

Shortly after, Tatum injected some life into the Celtics with a massive dunk to stop the early drought.

Still, the Bucks led by as many as 10 points in the opening period and led 25-18 after 12 minutes. Milwaukee shot only 36 percent, but the Bucks had six offensive rebounds to zero for the Celtics. Boston also shot just 36 percent with five turnovers and a scuffling overall offense.

The Celtics did find their footing in the second quarter, using a 16-6 run to take their first lead. That uptick coincided with improved play on both ends, and strong shot-making.

GRANT WILLIAMS BEATING THE SHOT CLOCK! pic.twitter.com/JIzfgltCEm — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 10, 2022

JAYSON. TATUM. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/Us5DPQtGPF — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 10, 2022

By the halftime break, the Bucks led by one point, and it was a slugfest. In fitting fashion to the series, neither team exceeded ten assists, 40 percent shooting from the floor, or 30 percent from three-point range in the first half. Individually, Giannis Antetokounmpo shot just 6-of-17 from the floor, and Boston’s star duo of Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined to shoot 6-of-18 from the floor.