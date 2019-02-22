The Last Two Minutes Report For Celtics-Bucks Was A Complete Disaster

Getty Image

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics played a scorcher on Thursday night in Wisconsin, a potential playoff matchup that saw both teams trade punches right down to the end of a game in which the Bucks escaped with the win.

But it was certainly a game not without controversy, as the final seconds took some time to play out after a stoppage with 0.2 seconds left on the shot clock sparked plenty of discussion and debate. A jump ball got won by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez tried tipping the ball at the rim and missed. Malcolm Brogdon flew in to attempt (and miss) a layup off the miss, but the refs said the clock started when Antetokounmpo won the jump ball, not when Lopez tipped it towards the rim, and as a result, possession changed hands and Boston got the ball with a few seconds left.

Milwaukee protested, but the call on the floor stood, giving the Celtics the ball back and setting up a frantic inbound play for Boston that saw a lot of contact and ultimately ended with a Kyrie Irving runner in the lane that didn’t go. Afterward, pretty much everyone on the Celtics thought there was a foul or two along the way and the Bucks emerged victorious. They were, however, still mad about having to defend a final play that probably shouldn’t have ever happened.

As the NBA’s official Last Two Minutes report indicated, well, everyone had something to complain about.