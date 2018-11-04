A Bucks Fan Named 27 Cheeses In 30 Seconds In An Extremely Wisconsin Display Of Knowledge

11.04.18 1 hour ago

Twitter/@Bucks

Part of the live experience of going to an NBA game is in-arena entertainment, where teams go to great lengths to pass the time during TV timeouts so people aren’t just sitting in their seats staring at nothing until the game restarts.

A favorite of sports teams is some brand-sponsored game that involves a fan, whether doing something on the court or some kind of trivia from their seat. Sometimes, when the stars align, this can result in some impressive displays of random knowledge when the topic happens to be in their wheelhouse.

In Milwaukee, this happened on Sunday as the Bucks hosted the Kings and a lady in the stands wearing a cheesehead was asked to name as many different types of cheese as she could in 30 seconds. She named an incredible 27. I guess you can call her a…cheese whiz.

