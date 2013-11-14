Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Reaches Above The Square To Snag The Oop

Even though you can’t spell or pronounce his last name, Giannis Anteokounmpo (codename: YANNNNN) is someone you should keep an eye on. The Bucks’ svelte 6-9 combo guard forward is raw as can be, but he’s got huge hands, and as you’ll see, some Go-Go Gadget arms.

Yeah, he’s above the square behind the backboard when he gets that long arm of his on the ball. At 6-9, he’s dragging knuckles with a 7-3 wingspan that almost seems low after watching this alley-oop. Here are a couple more angles.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Amazing.

