Getty Image
DimeMag

Bucks-Grizzlies Got Delayed Before The Fourth Quarter Because The Fire Alarm Went Off And The Sprinklers Turned On

by: Twitter

The reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks began their preseason journey on Tuesday evening with a road trip to face the Memphis Grizzlies. For the most part, it was an unassuming exhibition game with high-profile players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, and Dillon Brooks sidelined but, as the second half was taking place at FedEx Forum, things got more interesting.

A fire alarm began to sound in the arena, with players clearing the floor and fans heading to the concourse.

Shortly after, the Grizzlies indicated via a spokesperson that it was a false alarm of sorts, followed by official word from the team that the issue was a sprinkler being inadvertently tripped.

This issue rose even more in prominence with a national television broadcast on TNT, and the announcing crew provided an update while the alarm was still going off in Memphis.

Fortunately, it seems as if the alarm did not signal anything dangerous, and all signs point to inconvenience rather than anything more significant. Still, there was genuine uncertainty as to whether game would continue and, given the exhibition nature of the proceedings, the urgency level would not be as high as a contest that counts in the standings.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
Hovvdy’s Triumphant, Enveloping ‘True Love’ Couldn’t Have Arrived At A Better Time
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×