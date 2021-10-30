For the first time since the Cleveland Cavaliers visited Barack Obama in 2016, the reigning NBA champions are headed to the White House. According to Tim Bontemps of ESPN, the Milwaukee Bucks will head to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to visit Joe Biden next month after the practice was put on a temporary hold during Donald Trump’s time as President of the United States.

The Bucks will be in D.C. on Sunday, Nov. 7 to take on the Washington Wizards. They’ll follow that up with a day off before heading up to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers, and while they have time to kill in the nation’s capital, the team will make a pit stop to see Biden before making the trip up I-95.

The Milwaukee Bucks are scheduled to make their trip to the White House to celebrate winning the 2021 NBA title on Nov. 8, sources told ESPN. The Bucks will be the first NBA team to visit the White House since the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers visited former President Obama. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) October 30, 2021

Milwaukee is not, however, the first team since 2016 to make a plan to visit the White House. While no one wanted to go there while Trump held the presidency — there was a famous back-and-forth during his first year in office where Steph Curry the Warriors would not visit, only for Trump to respond by pulling the team’s invitation — the Los Angeles Lakers made plans last year to celebrate the championship they won during the NBA’s Orlando Bubble with Biden. Due to issues that popped up regarding the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols and other scheduling issues, that plan fell through.