Milwaukee Bucks At Brooklyn Nets Game 5 TV Info And Betting Lines

After two convincing home wins to open the series, the Brooklyn Nets looked to be in complete control against the Milwaukee Bucks. However, the Bucks bounced back with a memorable, albeit low-scoring, Game 3 win, and Milwaukee took full advantage of a hampered Brooklyn backcourt to even the series with a pull-away win in Game 4. On Tuesday evening at Barclays Center, the two Eastern Conference powers square off in a pivotal Game 5 battle, with the winner seizing control of the best-of-seven brawl.

Though they do not have home-court advantage, a case could be made that Milwaukee is now in the driver’s seat. The Bucks won the last two games and, perhaps more importantly, Brooklyn will enter Game 5 without the services of either Kyrie Irving or James Harden. It certainly helps that the Nets still have Kevin Durant but, in the last two games, Milwaukee has held Brooklyn to a staggeringly low 89.5 points per 100 possessions. The Nets are certainly capable of more with supporting pieces like Joe Harris and an undeniable star in Durant, but Brooklyn has done much of its recent damage on defense.

Milwaukee is also scuffling on offense, with a hat-tip to the activity and effectiveness of Brooklyn’s defenders. The Bucks are dominating the glass, however, and Durant was the only player with more than 11 points in Game 4 for the Nets. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 33.5 points and 13.0 rebounds per game over the last two contests, and Khris Middleton put up 27.0 points and 9.5 rebounds of his own in the two wins. If that production continues, Milwaukee could find themselves in a favorable overall position.

From a betting standpoint, Game 4 went Under the total of 229 points and Milwaukee covered the closing point spread of 2 points as an underdog.

Game 5 TV Info

Tip Time: Tuesday, June 15; 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: TNT

Game 5 Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Series Prices: Bucks (-180), Nets (+145)

Spread: Bucks -4.5 (-112), Nets +4.5 (-109)

Total: Over 217 (-113), Under 217 (-108)

Money Line: Bucks (-190), Nets (+160)