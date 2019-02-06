The Bucks And Pistons Reportedly Agreed To Swap Thon Maker And Stanley Johnson

Raise your hand if you expected the Detroit Pistons to be the most active squad in the final few days leading up to the NBA trade deadline. The team had already agreed to one trade on Tuesday night, sending sharpshooting wing Reggie Bullock to the Los Angeles Lakers for a second-round pick and rookie forward Svi Mykhailiuk. Now, Detroit has decided to get back on the board on Wednesday morning.

According to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Pistons will send fourth-year wing Stanley Johnson to the Milwaukee Bucks. In exchange, Detroit will receive third-year big man Thon Maker.

