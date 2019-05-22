Getty Image

On the heels of a memorable and grueling double-overtime battle in Game 3, the Toronto Raptors faced questions as to whether they would be able to bounce back with another inspired effort just 48 hours later. Those concerns were alleviated in a hurry during Game 4, and Nick Nurse’s team cruised to a 120-102 victory to send things back to Milwaukee at 2-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Despite a raucous home crowd at Scotiabank Arena, the Bucks struck first and with authority. Milwaukee began the night with a 12-5 run and that spurt included a pair of dunks from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The rest of the first half, however, belonged to the home team. The Raptors put together a quick 10-3 run to tie the game.