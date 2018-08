The Milwaukee Bucks have selected Duke forward Jabari Parker with the second pick of the 2014 NBA Draft.

The Bucks have coveted Parker for weeks. A native of nearby Chicago, Parker will be a seamless fit for Milwaukee next season alongside ever-growing wing Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Is Parker a good pick for the Bucks?

