Bucks Send Bobcats Gary Neal & Luke Ridnour For Sessions & Adrien

02.20.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

ESPN’s Marc Stein and Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer both report the Bucks have sent Gary Neal and Luke Ridnour to the Bobcats in exchange for Ramon Sessions and Jeff Adrien.

The Bobcats have been looking for shooting as they head towards the stretch run clinging to the No. 8 seed in the East, and Neal was their third choice after missing out the Pelicans’ Anthony Morrow and Magic sharpshooter, Arron Afflalo.

For the Bucks, they avoid paying Neal $3.25 million next year and acquire two expiring contracts.

Here’s more from Rick Bonnell at the Charlotte Observer:

The Bobcats are giving up primarily Sessions, their backup point guard. He has a special talent for getting to the foul line and was particularly popular in the locker room for his professional attitude. Adrien was a deep reserve, whose salary was thrown in to balance the deal financially.

Ridnour averages 5.7 points and 3.4 assists this season. He can play either guard spot.

Neal left the San Antonio Spurs for the Bucks in free-agency, and struggled to fit into his new setting. He shoots 36 percent from 3-point range, and range shooting has been a big problem this season for the Bobcats, who are trying to hold off the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks for one of the last playoff spots in the East.

(Charlotte Observer)

What do you think?

