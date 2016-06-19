Buddy Hield Wants To Be The Lakers’ Next Kobe Bryant

#Kobe Bryant
06.19.16 2 years ago

Getty Image

There’s a big, big job opening in Los Angeles. It’s been left vacant by Kobe Bryant, who has finally retired after two decades of service and glory with the Lakers. Rumors have suggested Kevin Durant may come to Tinseltown in free agency, but the more definite reality sees the team’s front office grabbing a promising prospect with the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft.

Oklahoma’s Buddy Hield thinks he can be just that guy. “This is what the franchise needs,” Hield recently said, according to Mark Medina of the L.A. Daily News. “The Lakers are losing Kobe and they need a scorer. So why not call on me to fill in their spot?”

Hield was the Naismith College Player of the Year as a senior, and became the media darling of the NCAA tournament after a string of memorable scoring performances. That being said, though, few draft projections have Hield going as high as No. 2, so it seems that he’s hoping a little chutzpah may elevate his status.

“I’ve been a confident player. I’ve been under pressure my whole life,” Hield said. “The Lakers expect to win. I’m a player that comes in to expect to win right away.” It seems that he’s gotten the star mentality down, if nothing else.

(Mark Medina, Inside the Lakers)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kobe Bryant
TAGSBuddy HieldKOBE BRYANTLOS ANGELES LAKERSNBA DRAFT

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 18 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP