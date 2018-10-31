Don’t Look Now, But The Kings Have Won Four Games In A Row

Getty Image

It’s been a minute since the Sacramento Kings won four games in a row. To find that, you’d have to go back to Feb. 8-14, 2017. It was one of the high points in a season that ended with Sacramento “boasting” a 32-50 record. Last season, the Kings didn’t win four in a row at any point. Hell, they failed to win three-straight games at any point during the 2017-18 campaign.

When it comes to NBA futility, there is no team more people point to than Sacramento. You know all the regular talking points surrounding the franchise by now — they haven’t made the playoffs since 2006, their best season since then saw them win 38 games, they’re a fixture atop the lottery and seem to never hit on those picks, all that. To be 100 percent clear, it’s still entirely possible this all happens during the 2018-19 campaign, because they’re the Kings, and finding themselves high in the lottery is a very Kings thing to do … only they don’t have their pick this year. The reason why is a trade that involved them acquiring the rights to Artūras Gudaitis and Luka Mitrović from Philadelphia. Sacramento is a weird organization.

Anyway, let’s live in the present for a moment, where the Sacramento Kings are 5-3 at this early point in the season. On Tuesday, they picked up their fourth win in a row, a 107-99 victory over the Magic in Orlando that came one day after they walked into Miami and beat the Heat by 10.

Identifying exactly why the Kings have a longer winning streak than anyone other than Milwaukee or Golden State isn’t especially simple. Milwaukee has Giannis Antentokoumpo and a system that has worked ever since Mike Budenholzer came to town. Golden State has four of the 25-best basketball players alive.