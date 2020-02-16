Buddy Hield Caught Fire On The Final Rack To Win The 2020 Three-Point Contest

CHICAGO — There aren’t many shooters in the NBA who are capable of getting hotter than Sacramento Kings marksman Buddy Hield. This was reinforced on Saturday night at the United Center, when Hield took down a loaded field to win the 2020 Three-Point Contest.

The first round featured an absolutely loaded collection of long-range snipers. At its conclusion, Hield and Booker tied for the best mark and narrowly edged out Bertans, with those three making it to the final round. Here’s how the entire first round played out.

Buddy Hield, 27

Devin Booker, 27

Davis Bertans, 26

Zach LaVine, 23

Joe Harris, 22

Duncan Robinson, 19

Devonte’ Graham, 18

Trae Young, 15

Bertans went first in the final round, and while he put forth a respectable score of 22, it wasn’t quite enough for him to take home the crown. Booker came out second and put on a show, doing most of his damage on triples from above the break.

Book nets a 26 in his final round. Effortless. 💦 pic.twitter.com/4bZLybG7wE — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 16, 2020

Hield looked like he wasn’t going to be able to catch Booker, as he only had 17 entering his final rack. However, Hield had a chance, as his final five shots were all moneyballs. He still needed to catch fire in order to get the job done, and things came down to his final ball. It ended up going in, and the crowd in Chicago exploded.

BUDDY HIELD WINS IT ON THE LAST SHOT! #MtnDew3pt pic.twitter.com/P79YaVm0JO — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 16, 2020

These reactions to Buddy’s last bucket are priceless 😂 #MtnDew3pt pic.twitter.com/88nzo1nhk3 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 16, 2020

While he hasn’t been all that happy with how things have gone lately in Sacramento, Hield has been playing some outstanding ball lately, in part because he’s been able to shoot the hell out of the ball. His torrid shooting followed him to Chicago, and as a result, Hield earned the title of best sharpshooter at All-Star Weekend.