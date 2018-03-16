Getty Image

Welp, sorry about that. The Arizona Wildcats came into the NCAA as one of the trendy picks to win the entire thing, behind a talented roster led by arguably the best player in America in big man Deandre Ayton. The Buffalo Bulls, meanwhile, was a MAC squad that made it into the Tournament on the strength of a conference title game victory.

Las Vegas thought the Wildcats were a 9.5-point favorite. KenPom had Arizona winning by six. Buffalo laughed at both of those, including people (including yours truly) who thought the Wildcats were going to make a run to the title game, and just beat the unholy crap out of Arizona.

The No. 13 Bulls came out on top over the No. 4 Wildcats, 89-68. The way they did this was by getting unfathomably hot from behind the arc, just hoisting up jumpers and having them go in.