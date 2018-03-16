Buffalo Blew Out Arizona In The Most Shocking Upset Of The 2018 NCAA Tournament

#NCAA Tournament
Associate Editor
03.15.18

Getty Image

Welp, sorry about that. The Arizona Wildcats came into the NCAA as one of the trendy picks to win the entire thing, behind a talented roster led by arguably the best player in America in big man Deandre Ayton. The Buffalo Bulls, meanwhile, was a MAC squad that made it into the Tournament on the strength of a conference title game victory.

Las Vegas thought the Wildcats were a 9.5-point favorite. KenPom had Arizona winning by six. Buffalo laughed at both of those, including people (including yours truly) who thought the Wildcats were going to make a run to the title game, and just beat the unholy crap out of Arizona.

The No. 13 Bulls came out on top over the No. 4 Wildcats, 89-68. The way they did this was by getting unfathomably hot from behind the arc, just hoisting up jumpers and having them go in.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NCAA Tournament
TAGS2018 NCAA TournamentARIZONA WILDCATSBuffalo BullsDeAndre AytonNCAA Tournament

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 14 hours ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP