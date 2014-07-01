Bulls Pitch ‘Melo With United Center Welcome

07.01.14 4 years ago

Carmelo Anthony is in Chicago for the first day of of his first free agency, talking with a team many feel has the best chance to steal him from the Knicks — despite New York’s ability to offer him $33 million more and an extra year. Now we’ve got pics of their recruiting welcome with a message to ‘Melo adorning Chicago’s United Center.

Reports postulate head coach Tom Thibodeau has already been involved in recruiting ‘Melo, and he’s sure to be involved in Chicago’s formal proposal. Today’s proposal should also involve 2014 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Joakim Noah, who has continued to text him about joining the Bulls since back in February.

The messages on the United Center is just icing on the free agency cake it seems:

Personally, we think this idea would have put their offer over the top:

Anthony is scheduled to go to Texas tomorrow on his next free agency swing and meet first with the Rockets and then the Mavs. On Thursday, he’s expected to meet with the Lakers. Life’s pretty grand for the grande dame of this summer’s free agency ball.

Are the Bulls the frontrunners to sign ‘Melo?

