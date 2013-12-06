Bulls Fan Pops Out Of Inflatable Mascot To Propose

During last night’s 107-87 shellacking the Bulls gave the Heat, one fan got the surprise of her life, when her boyfriend decided to propose by popping out of an inflatable Bulls mascot. The overcome woman sat at midcourt as he beau got down on a knee during break in play. She said yes, by the way.

It was a good game to pick, since the Bulls and Joakim Noah (17 points, 15 rebounds) were dominating the glass 49-27, and also the 2-time defending champs.

We wish the couple the best moving forward, and hopefully some of their love gives the Bulls some better injury juju in the future. We know Derrick could use it.

What do you think of the in-game proposal?

