The Bulls Fired Jim Boylen After Two Seasons

The Chicago Bulls are in the market for a new head coach. The team announced on Friday morning that Jim Boylen, whose two-year tenure at the helm of the franchise was noted for its issues getting off the ground back in 2018, has been fired, and a search to figure out his replacement will begin immediately.

OFFICIAL: Boylen relieved as Bulls head coach. — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) August 14, 2020

“After doing a comprehensive evaluation and giving the process the time it deserved, I ultimately decided that a fresh approach and evolution in leadership was necessary,” Artūras Karnišovas, the team’s executive vice president of basketball operations, said in a statement. “This was a very difficult decision, but it is time for our franchise to take that next step as we move in a new direction and era of Chicago Bulls basketball. Jim is a great human being that cares deeply about this organization and the game of basketball. I want to thank him for his professionalism and commitment to the franchise.”

Boylen took over following the team’s decision to part ways with Fred Hoiberg. From the jump, there appeared to be serious issues, as Bulls players no-showed a practice following a blowout loss they suffered early on in his tenure. While he eventually cleared the air with star guard Zach LaVine, this never translated into consistent winning, as Chicago went 39-84 during his time in charge.

A recent report indicated that Boylen’s job was safe due to financial concerns. That didn’t come to fruition, and now, Chicago needs to figure out who will take the reins of its young roster as it looks to usher in a new era.