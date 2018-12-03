The Bulls Have Fired Fred Hoiberg And Hired Jim Boylen

Getty Image

The Bulls have apparently decided they were done waiting for Fred Hoiberg to turn their team around. Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports was first to report on Monday that the Bulls have fired Hoiberg just 24 games into his fourth season. This will come as a surprise to many because Hoiberg was never really given his own roster that he could implement his identity on until this season.

Hoiberg has constantly had to fight through awkward roster construction and injuries throughout his time in Chicago. Unsurprisingly he hasn’t done much winning as a result, but teams reach a point where they expect either wins or progress in development. The Bulls must have felt that he wasn’t giving them either.