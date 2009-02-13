Bulls GM John Paxson To Resign

After Peter Vecsey of the New York Post broke the story this morning, the Chicago Sun-Times has confirmed that Bulls GM John Paxson will resign. Although the timing of his resignation is uncertain, it is believed to be after next Thursday’s trade deadline.

Vecsey says assistant general manager Gar Foreman could take over as GM for the remainder of the season, and that Doug Collins could be approached at some point and be offered the GM job and/or the head coaching job. Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf recently absolved Paxson of all blame for this season’s struggles. Reinsdorf praised Paxson as a human being, although he did say he worried about his GM because Paxson takes his job so seriously. Reinsdorf didn’t have anything good to say about rookie coach Vinny Del Negro, although the Bulls have played much better since Reinsdorf spoke out.

If I’m Reinsdorf, and Paxson really is leaving, I tell him to make sure his desk is packed up and office is vacated by the time I get back from All-Star Weekend. With the Bulls considering trades involving Amare Stoudemire, Jermaine O’Neal, Zach Randolph and Chris Kaman, to name a few, why do I let Pax have any more say in the future of a franchise he is leaving?

Source: Chicago Sun-Times