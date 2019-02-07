The Bulls Have Reportedly Traded Jabari Parker And Bobby Portis To The Wizards For Otto Porter

02.06.19 6 mins ago

Getty Image

There’s been so much anticipation and speculation in the days leading up to Thursday’s trade deadline. Much of it has revolved around whether the Lakers will be able to convince the Pelicans to part with Anthony Davis after New Orleans has thus far expressed reluctance to make a deal.

But there’s also the issue Mike Conley and Marc Gasol, who are both reportedly on their way out of Memphis as the Grizzlies look to rebuild amid a horrid first half of the season.

Still, there’s plenty of secondary and tertiary action to keep an eye on, and prior to tip off of Wednesday night’s slate of games, word came down the wire of trade between the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards involving Jabari Parker, Bobby Portis, and Otto Porter.

