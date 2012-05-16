Bun B Unveils New Nike Air Foamposite Pro

If you thought there were enough sick Foamposite colorways out there, think again. Nike is coming through with even more, and had a Metallic Silver/Crimson colorway saved up for a September release. But earlier today, rapper Bun B unveiled the never-before-seen sneaker by tweeting out a few photos. The silver base and crimson red accents give this sneaker a decidedly unique feel.

