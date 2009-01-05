Bun B.’s Top 10 Sneakers of 2008

Since you guys didn’t care for my top 10 sneaker list too much, maybe you’ll respect Bun B’s. One half of the legendary group UGK (R.I.P. Pimp C), Bun B. is respected in the sneaker community.
He’s got a gang of kicks and you’ll be surprised to see what Bun chose as some of his favs.Head over to Sneakerfiles for Bun’s list. Suprisingly enough Hyperdunks didn’t make the cut on his his list either. Hmmm….
Not a bad list – Hyperdunks do have to be on there though, they are better to play in than anything I have worn,
However I will say this – dont know if anybody else has had this issue with Hyperdunks, but after having played in mine now since when they dropped this summer, they havent worn very well, they wrinkle on the toe box and really badly on the flywire, though this material makes them light it doesnt hold up well, mine are breaking down bad,
At this point I am favoring my Huarache 2K8’s until the Kobe 4’s come out,
Need the Air Penny 2 re-release as well on the list, as well as the Air Pippen re-release
kinda lame he put his shoe as number 1
I have no prob with about any list cause that is yo style and what you like.
Still I agree with Mamba.
Hyperdunks got to make it SOMEWHERE on the list.
I mean dang no honorable mention at least.
Oh yea respect to Bun B. Southern Legend in the game.
“Oops my bad that’s my scenario”
I’ll tell what’s effing lame about both of these top 10 lists. Neither one included pics for the shoes. CGF’s had a couple pics, but I still had to hit 8 links to see all the shoes on the list. Bun B’s list didn’t have a single pic, just 10 links. Not to mention, Bun B named his own shoe the best of the year. Just stop it, Bun B. I clicked the link for your kicks and they’re an atrocity.
LOL at the word “Atrocity” and I don’t even know why?
Perhaps that can be some horrible players nickname.
The Atrocity!
@ GEE…AFRICA! that could be Tony Allen’s new nickname
I thought that was Eddy Curry’s new nickname…y’know instead of E-City…Atro-City.
the hyperdunks are light as hell but come on.
is this the byproduct of nike not having asian kids to work for them anymore? by cutting down on the fabric and foam and using plastic rubber and calling it some sci-fi movie name?
truth be told, nike hasn’t come up with anything revolutionary since vc’s shox (when he was still with t-dot). that’s why there’s a sudden demand for the 90s pairs.
cant wait for the air pips. the one with the big ass AIR on it.
wonder if fila will make a comeback and re-release grant hill’s old butterfly shoe.
Bun B? Really? Who the hell cares what Bun B thinks about sneakers. Dude was relevant 10 years ago and he jumped on this sneaker/streetwear thing for the same reason every other aging rapper/DJ has done it in the past couple of years, so they could get back on the scene through the blogs that sweat them for more than what they were relevant for in the first place, their music.
No one in the age group of 18-35 should care what Bun B thinks about sneakers or fashion.
Bun B is still prety relevant homey. Considered the ambassador for Houston. Always willing to help the next cat come up. Don’t disrespect.
i sorta agree with h but just in general aint nobody checking for what these rappers wearing. they wear whats hot in the hood. cant count how many times i seen a nigga like fab or banks in downtown brooklyn or on jamaica ave coppin just like the average hood nigga
Scored the new Kobe 4s. Used them initially and my feet hurt walking. After breaking them in during a game, they feel extra light and steady. It’s going to be a hit sneaker in 2009.
Hyperdunks are the best performance shoe in ’08 and yes, they don’t age well.
Bun B?
Who gives a rat’s ass?
Why not give Aunt B from “The Andy Griffith” show a top sneaker list?
It’s kind of silly to celebrate the hypebeast nature of shoes AND at the same time give us a reminder of how peeps like Bun B ruined rap/hip hop at the same time.
UGK is legends in the game….give respect where respect is do. Any one that says otherwise is probably too young to recognize game.