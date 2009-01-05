Bun B.’s Top 10 Sneakers of 2008

Since you guys didn’t care for my top 10 sneaker list too much, maybe you’ll respect Bun B’s. One half of the legendary group UGK (R.I.P. Pimp C), Bun B. is respected in the sneaker community.

He’s got a gang of kicks and you’ll be surprised to see what Bun chose as some of his favs.Head over to Sneakerfiles for Bun’s list. Suprisingly enough Hyperdunks didn’t make the cut on his his list either. Hmmm….