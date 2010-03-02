Your Best Basketball Move Could Earn You $10,000

When you are playing ball, whether it’s running full or just playing one-on-one, what’s your go-to move? Whatever it is, your move might be good enough to earn you $10,000. Since February, Burger King has been running the BK Next Best Move Tour, a 41-city extravaganza to find game-changers on and off the court across the United States.

The tour is hitting cities through the end of May. If you want to submit your best move for consideration, you hit up a tour stop in your city or submit a video the official web site. Go HERE for all of the info you need. The tour has already rolled through cities like Los Angeles, Dallas, and Houston, and will eventually make its way to Indianapolis,Baltimore, New York City, and many more. You can check out the video submissions from players in the cities the tour has already passed through to see how you stack up.

And while we’re at it, tell us, what’s your go-to move?