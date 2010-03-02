Your Best Basketball Move Could Earn You $10,000

When you are playing ball, whether it’s running full or just playing one-on-one, what’s your go-to move? Whatever it is, your move might be good enough to earn you $10,000. Since February, Burger King has been running the BK Next Best Move Tour, a 41-city extravaganza to find game-changers on and off the court across the United States.
The tour is hitting cities through the end of May. If you want to submit your best move for consideration, you hit up a tour stop in your city or submit a video the official web site. Go HERE for all of the info you need. The tour has already rolled through cities like Los Angeles, Dallas, and Houston, and will eventually make its way to Indianapolis,Baltimore, New York City, and many more. You can check out the video submissions from players in the cities the tour has already passed through to see how you stack up.
And while we’re at it, tell us, what’s your go-to move?
start at the top of the key double crossover hesitation, depending on how the defender reacts, i either go in hard (pause) for a foul, layup or tear drop, or I just shoot a jump shot. Nothing fancy but reliable.
I stopped ballin about 4 years ago, I am a much better coach
hesitation in and out dribble i dont care who you are its going to catch you one way or another and than its a easy bucket this is the greatest move ever created never fails
Bounce off the head and straight up for a three-ball. (reference: JRich and Carlos Boozer)
@ drink the haterade thats pretty cool when i can’t ball anymore i would love to coach kids too.
Agreed. The hesitation in and out is a great move, but my go-to is the drive hard to the right, around the back to the left, ala Manu Ginobli. It puts your defender in position for a foul 50% of the time. The other 50, you get space for a jumper or to drive. Love it.
LL
My go-to move is either my stepback J, or a right handed hookshot!
My baseline fade is money, nowadays i can touch it high off the glass with all kinds of momentum.. gotta love a hoopers ever evolving game.. am i the only who thinks you get better with age?? i used to be a spot shooter, THATS IT, then i lost my touch (probably cuz i worked on my drive more) and became more of a driver with a good touch (reverses, finger rolls, etc) but nowadays i can go inside out with all that but still hit a fader in that ass.. never got my 3 ball back tho lol wtf..
@ E
I’d pick your pocket.. had a boy who loved that move..
CALL THE COPS!!! lol nothin like screaming that after a good steal..
smack my defender in the nuts when the ref isn’t looking. catch and shoot for 3 while my defender is bent over in pain.
@lakeshow it depends the age though, cuz i think once your in the wrong side of thirty, its all downhill.
I dunno if i got a “move” per se. I just keep movin and protect the ball till something opens up. To do this the best is the jab step right as u catch. Not just for fun but see how ur defender is moving then rock him. It gives u all the options u need, straight drive, spin move, crossovers, or jumper. (and yes, even pass)
I know its harder than i make it sound, but if you work on ur jumper and ur handles, you feel confident about any option and this puts ur dfender at serious disadvantage.
Watch a lot of melo mixtapes, especially recently and you’ll see what i mean.