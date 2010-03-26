Butler is thinking upset early

I’ve heard so many people predicting a Cornell-over-Kentucky upset this week, it almost seems like UK is the underdog. And lost amidst the Cornell hype was little ol’ Butler, who might be working on an upset of their own.

At halftime, the Bulldogs are up on #1-seed Syracuse by ten. According to Gus Johnson, the Orange’s biggest halftime deficit this year was five. Says Gus: “Butler is popping their collars!”

Shelvin Mack, who led Butler with 25 points and seven threes in their first-round win over UTEP, is penetrating the ‘Cuse zone and creating buckets for himself and for teammates.

* Meanwhile, in Syracuse, #11-seed Washington and #2-seed West Virginia are locked in a battle. Weird game. It’s like both teams are D’ing up like an old-school Big East game, but at the same time, they’ve had some glaring defensive lapses that you’d expect to see from the Golden State Warriors.

* It’s not like Huggins is trying to smother UW’s Isaiah Thomas with a bigger defender — everybody on WVU is just way bigger than Thomas. So far he’s been guarded by Wellington Smith, Justin Flowers and Devin Ebanks, who are each like a foot taller.

* UW’s best player, Quincy Pondexter, had to sit down six minutes into the game after picking up his second foul. It was on one of those questionable charging calls that makes Jay Bilas’ head explode.

* Right when UW’s Elston Turner (his dad played in the NBA) got the ball, one announcer said, “Good outside shooter — not necessarily the best ball-handler.” On cue, Turner almost lost his dribble, then threw up a jumper that hit nothing but glass.