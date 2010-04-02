Let me get this out of the way: Gordon Hayward is not Jimmy Chitwood, and the Butler Bulldogs are not the Hickory High Hoosiers. But if all goes according to plan, Butler’s historic run to the Final Four will go down as one of the greatest in college basketball history.

Look at the teams they’ve beaten: 12-seed UTEP, 13-seed Murray State, 1-seed Syracuse and 2-seed Kansas State. The funny thing is, because of the 5-12 matchup in the first round, I guarantee many people had Butler losing in the first round, never mind getting to the Final Four. But let me just come out and say it: Butler will win the national championship.

When you look at Butler’s players on the floor, there’s no one that physically stands out. Their stars — sophomore Gordon Hayward and junior Matt Howard — look more like ultimate Frisbee players than hardwood warriors. Sophomore Shelvin Mack, at 6-3 and 215 pounds, looks more like a running back than a two-guard. And senior Willie Veasley, well, he’s about as intimidating as a 6-3 power forward can be. But there’s one thing that these guys know how to do, and that’s win.

Try 24 wins in a row. The Bulldogs haven’t lost since before Christmas, and don’t plan on losing the rest of the season. All it takes is two more games now, and they will have achieved the impossible. How? Because Brad Stevens is one of the best coaches in the country.

When all is said and done and Butler cuts down the nets in their hometown of Indianapolis, Stevens will become the most popular man in all of college basketball. Any job will be his for the taking. At 33 years old, what more could you ask for?

So when Butler faces Michigan State this Saturday, it only makes sense that Stevens will face Mr. Final Four himself in Tom Izzo. Known for their defensive prowess, the Bulldogs are every bit as tough defensively as the Spartans. Against a much larger Kansas State team, they whipped them on the boards. So expect more of the same.

And let’s not forget the sixth man in the building: the fans. With its campus just six miles from Lucas Oil Stadium, Butler will have the advantage before they even step on the court. And for a team that often finds themselves in a hole late in games, that will make all the difference. Syracuse and Kansas State both took leads over Butler late in their games, but the Bulldogs never panicked. Plus, Butler hasn’t let anyone break the 60-point mark all tournament. Why should the Spartans be any different than ‘Cuse or K-State?

So once Butler gets by MSU, they’ll have to face either Duke or West Virginia. Honestly, if they get by the Spartans, there’s nothing short of divine intervention that could take a National Championship away from the Bulldogs.