Buy Game-Worn Jerseys Tonight

With the new season upon us, it’s time to get geared out. For the first time ever, fans of all 30 NBA teams will have the chance to own game-worn jerseys of the starting five on their team’s opening-night roster. So if you’ve been saving your pennies for that Joel Anthony authentic NBA Revolution 30 jersey, it’s time to cash in. And to celebrate the Lakers’ 16th NBA championship, the League will auction off every jersey from the team’s opening night roster.

Auctions will begin after tonight’s first three games and run through Tuesday, Nov. 16. The league will auction the remaining teams’ jerseys on a rolling basis throughout the season. After the games are played, the jerseys will be authenticated and securely stored until they are delivered to the winners. To place a bid, simply log on to auctions.nba.com.

Who would you bid on?

