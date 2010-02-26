Buy Low, Sell High: Fantasy Basketball Playoff Schedule Preview



As the regular season winds down, most fantasy leagues are nearing their playoff schedules, which typically begin on week 21 (3/15) or 22 (3/22). It’s wise for owners, especially those in head-to-head leagues, to start thinking about their prospects for their fantasy playoffs. This can be helpful in determining whether you should think about upgrading your team’s strength for a solid run in the playoffs by trading away players with weak schedules for players with strong ones â€“ another form of buying low and selling high.

Before you start bulking up for the playoffs, make sure you know when your league starts its fantasy postseason (or if it even has one at all). Let’s take a quick look at how many games each team plays in weeks 21 through 25 (week 25 is often tacked onto week 24 in leagues that count the final stretch of the NBA regular season).

18 games:

HOU 4 4 4 4 2

SA 4 4 4 4 2

WAS 4 4 4 4 2

It’s time to start targeting guys like Aaron Brooks, Kevin Martin, Luis Scola, Trevor Ariza, Tony Parker and Andray Blatche. Though it’s tempting to add Manu Ginobili and Tim Duncan to that list, they’re likely to sit out a couple unannounced games during this stretch, which makes them a bit risky. Don’t give up too much for productive guys on these squads, but if you own a player on a team near the end of this post, try your best to make a fair swap.

17 games:

ATL 4 4 3 4 2

BOS 4 4 3 4 2

CHA 4 3 4 4 2

CHI 4 4 3 4 2

GS 4 4 3 4 2

MIL 3 4 4 4 2

OKC 3 4 4 4 2

TOR 3 4 4 4 2

Not too shabby. All of these teams have six games (if your league counts the final week) to end the season, which bodes well for their players’ ability to help you make a push for a strong playoff finish. Owners with key players on these teams can feel free to ride them out for the remainder of the fantasy season. Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen and Paul Pierce are all likely to see limited minutes, and maybe a couple DNPs sometime during this stretch, so their owners might want to consider swapping them out for surer bets. Also, if teams like Charlotte and Milwaukee continue to fight for a playoff spot, it could bode well for players like Gerald Wallace, Tyrus Thomas, Stephen Jackson, Andrew Bogut and John Salmons.

16 games:

DEN 4 4 3 3 2

DET 4 3 3 4 2

IND 4 4 3 3 2

LAL 4 3 4 3 2

NJ 3 4 4 3 2

NY 4 2 4 4 2

PHI 4 3 3 4 2

UTA 4 4 3 3 2

This is where things start to get just a bit dicey, especially for the Nuggets, Pacers, Lakers, Nets and Jazz, who are playing five instead of six games in the final extended week of the season. If you’re in a tight matchup, that one lost game might cost you a category or two. The Knicks’ two-game week poses a threat for owners who rely heavily on David Lee. Also, banged-up players like Kobe Bryant, Danny Granger and Devin Harris, who play on teams that will probably have little to play for near the end of the season, might see some extra rest during this stretch, which poses a threat to their value in a key time for their fantasy owners.

15 games:

CLE 4 3 3 4 1

DAL 2 4 4 3 2

LAC 3 3 4 3 2

MEM 3 3 3 4 2

MIA 3 4 3 3 2

MIN 3 4 3 3 2

NO 4 3 4 3 1

PHO 3 3 4 3 2

SAC 3 4 3 3 2

Owners who are in leagues that run right up to the end and are banking on Chris Paul to recover full health and help them during their playoff run might be disappointed to learn that the Hornets play a league-low four games in the final extended week of the regular season. The Mavs’ puny week 21 schedule could make it a bit harder for owners of Dirk Nowitzki, Jason Kidd and Jason Terry to advance to the second rounds of their playoffs. Again, star players on teams that have little to play for at the end of the season might not be fun to own during this stretch.

14 games:

ORL 2 4 3 3 2

It might be time to think about dealing away Dwight Howard, Jameer Nelson, Vince Carter and Rashard Lewis for players on teams that will have better playoff schedules and more to play for at the end of the regular season. For instance, trading Carter for Kevin Martin might not be such a bad idea, especially if you’re a lock to make your league’s playoffs.

13 games:

POR 2 3 3 3 2

While the Blazers look set to fight until the very end for a playoff spot, those who own Brandon Roy, Andre Miller, Marcus Camby or LaMarcus Aldridge should really start looking for deals to obtain players of equal value with better playoff schedules.

