Buy Low, Sell High: Fantasy Basketball Week 10

Buy Low:

Gerald Wallace was in a bit of a slump heading into Thursday night. In his previous five games, he was averaging 9.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.8 blocks and 0.6 threes, while shooting 37 percent from the floor. His game log shows streaks of highs and lows, so fantasy owners can count on Crash bouncing back sooner than later. With trade deadlines looming for most leagues, this might be your last shot at getting him at a discount.

Raymond Felton has lost his starting job and has been pretty unhelpful so far this season. Still, Felton’s ceiling remains relatively high for a player who can be had for close to nothing right now. Best-case scenario: Felton finds a comfortable role on the bench and steady production. Worst-case scenario: you deal away one of the last guys on your bench for him, it doesn’t quite pan out and you swap him out for a hot free agent. Not much risk here.

Richard Hamilton has two games under his belt after returning from a groin injury but has played a total of about 32 minutes and has done little to impress. If you’re desperate for a guy who can score, Hamilton is a prime buy-low target, especially if his current owner is impatient or worried about his future health.

Danilo Gallinari, Paul Millsap, Stephen Curry and any other productive fantasy players who are injured should be considered buy-low candidates.

Sell High:

Marc Gasol has been nothing short of amazing this NBA season. He’s averaging top 10 numbers and is one of the biggest fantasy basketball surprises of the season. That said, one of the biggest reasons for his skyrocketing value is the absence of Zach Randolph, who is set to return to the court very soon. The window to sell Gasol at a high point is closing very quickly for owners in leagues with default trade deadlines.

Chris Kaman is averaging 17.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 blocks in his last eight games. However, he’s also shooting just 40 percent from the field in that stretch. But with Emeka Okafor eventually returning to the team and with trade rumors involving Kaman persisting the iron is hot for Kaman’s owners to sell high.

Arron Afflalo had a bit of a resurgence in February, when he averaged 15.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 threes per game. However, with Danilo Gallinari and Rudy Fernandez coming back before long, Afflalo’s minutes and production are set to dip for the second half of the season.

