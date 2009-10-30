Buy Low, Sell High: Fantasy Week 1

After the first few days of NBA action, it’s time to take a gander at players who might have already frustrated impatient fantasy owners enough to make them amenable to low-ball offers, and those that have performed especially well and will get you more than they deserve in return.

It’s a bit early to even discuss this, but there are very impatient owners out there and so long as they’re flustered or overly optimistic, there are opportunities for you to jump on.

Buy Low:

Richard Jefferson is averaging 7/3/3 while shooting 25 percent from the field after his first two games with the Spurs. He’s most likely just getting acclimated to his new squad and should pick it up within the next week.

Al Jefferson played poorly in his first game while dealing with an Achilles injury. He plays again tonight and if he turns in another clunker, he’ll be an even better buy-low candidate. If you’re bullish about his health, target him with all the guns you can spare.

Antawn Jamison is out for another handful of games, but you might be able to pry him away from his owner at 80 cents on the dollar. This also goes for Rashard Lewis and J.R. Smith.

D.J. Augustin is being dropped faster than Jennifer Aniston, which is borderline insane. He had one bad game when his team was pummeled into the ground by a team favored by many to reach the Finals, which is far from enough to warrant such quick dismissal. Raja Bell isn’t opting for surgery yet, but Augustin should still benefit from additional minutes going forward. His production will come, so nab him from the waiver wire or unhappy owners as fast as you can.

Tony Parker is putting up mediocre numbers by his standards, partly because of a hard fall in his first game. He’ll be the stud to own on the Spurs later on in the season and their playoff schedule is incredible. If you’re ever going to be able to buy low on TP, now’s the time.

Sell High:

Carmelo Anthony is averaging 35.5 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, a steal, a three and 2.5 turnovers while shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 86.2 percent from the charity stripe. His scoring, rebounding, dishing, pilfering and three-point shooting are all somewhat sustainable, but his turnovers will likely increase and his shooting percentages will decline after another week of games. Maybe this is a bit bearish, but if you agree then now’s the time to swap him out for another stud with a better chance at giving you solid all-around numbers on a nightly basis.

Jermaine O’Neal put up 22/12 in his first game of the season while shooting 83.3 percent (10-12) from the field and 100% (2-2) from the line, but didn’t block any shots. His line surely caught the attention of some owners out there, so flip him for some better long-term value while there’s time. He can’t keep this up and the clock is ticking on his health.

Danilo Gallinari is averaging 7 threes per game this season. Yes, he’s only played one game, but this might still be enough to entice bullish owners to give up more than they should for him. Gallinari will be a rollercoaster this year, and it might not get any higher than this.

Al Horford should be great to own this season, but he won’t be able to sustain his current one-game averages of 24/16/4 along with 2 blocks and just 1 turnover. If, for some reason, you’re looking to deal him, now’s the time.

Andrew Bynum was great in his first game, notching 26/13/2 along with a steal and a block. Two things are working against him being able to replicate this type of performance on a nightly basis: Pau Gasol‘s nearing return and the chances of another injury. The good news is that Gasol isn’t expected to play on Sunday and maybe even beyond, which gives risk averse owners plenty of time to swap Bynum and his risks for another stud without so many uncertainties.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.