Buy Low, Sell High: Fantasy Week 12

Buy Low:
Kobe Bryant is really banged up right now and had himself a pretty mediocre week by his standards, averaging just 12.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1 steal and 1.3 turnovers in his last three outings. Expect him to play through his bum finger, knuckle and back and to be nearer to full-health sometime near the end of this month.
Caron Butler hasn’t quite picked up steam since Gilbert Arenas’ suspension the way Antawn Jamison has. But with trade rumors stirring, it’s not beyond reason to expect Butler to either pick things up in Washington or get dealt to another team where he’ll have a fresh start and take on an important role.
Josh Howard is starting again for the Mavs and it shouldn’t be long before he finally put up the type of numbers he’s accustomed to putting up. Buy him on the cheap before he finds his groove.
Gerald Wallace is in a minor slump right now, failing to notch double-digit rebounds in four straight contests now. He also scored just nine points in his most recent game and might be leading some owners to think that he’s slowing down. Crash won’t get much cheaper than this anytime soon.
Mo Williams has cooled off considerably since his hot streak at the end of December. He’s still logging heavy minutes and his role hasn’t changed, which means he should bounce back shortly.
Kevin Garnett, Ben Gordon, Chris Kaman, Brandon Roy and any other productive fantasy players who are injured should be considered buy-low candidates.
Sell High:
Tyreke Evans has been nice, but it’s almost time for him to take a bow. With Kevin Martin set to return tonight, Evans’ value is at serious risk. He’ll still be a solid start in most leagues but will have a much lower ceiling than he’s used to.
Corey Maggette has been on a tear since the middle of December and seems to have found his health and his groove in Oakland. But with Nellie at the helm and a frontcourt that will be healthy again in a few weeks, Maggette might not be able to keep this up for much longer. Add to this his delicate health and the reasons for selling high on him are clear.
Aaron Brooks is ripping through teams like bad scripts right now. His 43-point performance probably has many fantasy owners licking their chops, but given that that came in a triple-overtime match, it’s probably safe to say that Brooks’ is a bit overrated at the moment. He doesn’t hand out enough assists to be an elite point guard and is also liable to encounter more inconsistency before the season’s up.
Mike Dunleavy broke out with a 30-point showing on Wednesday and seems to have crawled his way back from a recent slump. His knee is still reason for concern and with a healthy roster, Dunleavy will struggle on most nights to get enough touches to be very productive.
Monta Ellis his a speed bump in his last game, scoring just 17 points. Otherwise, he’s been a monster for much of the season, thanks mostly to incredibly heavy minutes. It’s hard to imagine Ellis avoiding a wall while playing around 46 minutes a night on a consistent basis, which might make it worthwhile for his owners to at least test the waters to see what they can get before his body breaks down.
with the up coming set of back to backs in the spurs future (not a lot so far this season) who in your eyes would be a good trade to pursue for my tim duncan.
in other words doc, where does he sit and who can i realistically get for him in your eyes.
Hey doc,
My Billups for his Duncan? In a 16 team h2h league, in which I am currently third. My roster looks like this Camby, Z Randolph, Harrington, and Speights.
The rest mostly guards and swings,
B Davis, Terry, Jennings, Q Rich, T Mac (not sure why I hae kept him so long, but nothing really on the waiver wire that is worthy.), Rip, Anthony Parker, TJ Ford and Fisher.
Been doing pretty well, but it is intriguing and my team does lack blocks and rebs at times. Should I go for it?
Aim high, John, go after Durant or similar.
Doc, Any recommendations for me in my pursuit of a deal to get rid of Jennings? I was going to offer a dude Jennings and Milsap for Stat and Prince but I feel Milsap might be worth keeping. Thoughts?
@rangerjohn: If you deal him to an unsavvy owner, you get target his top two players with TD right now. He’s been a beast so far this season.
@hb in az: Not a terrible deal, but know that DNPs are in the future for TD, especially on the second game of back-to-backs, like earlier this week. That’s a killer, so I’d lean away from dealing for TD.
@Coop: Millsap’s appeal endures, doesn’t it? Boozer seems less and less likely to be dealt, but with AK-47’s recent knee injury, Millsap could be nice to own for a spell.
I think that deal is pretty good for you, if you can afford to take a hit in your guard rotation. Prince’s injury is worrisome, so I’d try to target a better/healthier player instead. Hopefully Jennings explodes on the Warriors again so you can sell high on the kid.
Hey doc.. this trade is an offer i got… thinkin bout it.. please gimme some insight..
i give away brook lopez and oj mayo.. i get rondo and iggy back in return.. this is the rest of my current lineup…
pg – jameer
sg – oj
g – granger
sf – diaw
pf – duncan
f – brook
c – bogut
utl – eric gordan
bench – lil dun, martell, marion, speights, thornton…
roto league.. do i do it?
hey doc. what do you think about trading monta ellis and jason terry for caron butler and amare?
CP3/Marion for Lee/Billups?
or
CP3/Felton for Lee/Billups?
Which do I benefit more from?
Or is it a stretch?
Doc,
Is Foye gonna keep this up for the rest of the year? If I could trade Duhon + Villanueva for him, would you do that?
And if I could pull this off, would you trade Scola + B. Wallace (and lose 14 RB a game [i’m first in RB]) for P. Pierce and Redd (15 dollars free agency), and then go to drop Redd ($15), Jefferson ($10), Salmons ($10), and Prince/Battier ($2) for Jason Terry, Charlie Villanueva, and Luke Ridnour?
@CAN: I like it for you, especially given your huge vulnerability at PG with Nelson struggling. His knee could be reason for some DNPs soon. Webster should be a nice fill-in at F.
Also think about selling high on Duncan in the near future.
@Joe Pak: If you have the guard strength to give up those two dudes, and if you can afford to give up some threes, yeah, this seems decent.
@Duck: Not too much of a stretch, though it is just a tad bit much to ask. However, some people actually think it’s OK to give up that much for a top-2 stud like CP3, so go for it. I think the deal with Marion is better for you.
@Nick: Yes, Foye will retain good value, unless the Wizards trade for a starting PG. Buy low on him after he puts up a few clunkers (like today). Duhon + CV might be a bit much for him.
And yeah, I like that deal.
Beasley for Butler?
Would that be a good trade for me if I receive Butler Doc?
Thanks.
Also, should I do Camby for Dalembert?
DeJuan Blair is on the wire. Is he worth picking up and dropping Matt Barnes or Mike Conley?
@ Duck
IMO, not as if you would care, I’d take Dalembert (Camby is so unbelievably injury-prone), and I’d keep Beasley. As a once-owner of Butler, he’s inconsistent. He can throw up 30 every once in a couple months, but he can throw up 5 points one night.
Also, who should I bench this week?
Marion/Felton/Allen/Young/JRich?
I just made a deal sending: Marc Gasol, LaMarcus Aldridge and Hedo Turkalou away from Tony Parker, Kevin Martin and Emeka Okafor.
It’s a H2H league, 10-teams.
Where should I look to pick up in the waiver wire to help make up some rebounding numbers.
Thanks.
@Duck: I agree with @Nick.
Bench Young or Marion.
@Timeout: Maybe Barnes, if you’re willing to be patient.
@Paul: I’m not totally in love with the deal, but it’s not bad, so long as TP gets over his foot issue soon.
Consider Kenyon Martin, Kendrick Perkins, Erick Dampier or Anderson Varejao.
Doc,
Would you trade Luis Scola for Rip Hamilton straight up?
Would you trade Scola + Duhon (+Jefferson?) to get Curry + Hamilton (+Hawes/Blatche)?
Would you trade Scola for Andre Miller straight up?
Doc
I’ve been having a problem with my low tier players all season and have been looking to drop one as you probably know so with Mike Miller back should I gamble on him, or should I keep Young/Marion?
Thank you for everything so far this season.
Doc,
I’m trying to figure out what to do with my crowded lineup:
I have Jameer Nelson, TP, K-Mart, Kobe, Paul Pierce, Luol Deng, Brandon Roy, Danilo Gallinari, Andrew Bynum, J. Rich, Okafor, Beasley and Roy Hibbert on my team.
Any deals I should be looking for with the guys I have? Or do I stand pat for now until after the Break?
Thanks again,
Paul
One more Doc,
If I have Okur, Haywood, and Okafor, and I need an improvement in blocks but want to stay steady in threes, do I trade for either Dalembert or Perkins, and for which one of my guys? Will Dalembert keep up his extraordinary play?
yo doc!
stephen curry is incredible as of late. i thought about selling before he’ll hit the wall. but the way he keeps playing should i just keep him?
pickup WChandler by dropping Ty Thomas in avg-based standard league? Also, stashing NateRob is better than owning Dunleavy, right (i dont have to start either)?
@Nick: No, yes, yes.
@Duck: I’d consider dropping either for Miller.
I’d target Dalembert over Perkins, especially with KG coming back soon. Yes, I think he’ll be relatively steady from here on out this season.
@Duck, @Nick: Sorry, the last part of the previous reply was for @Nick.
@len-e: I can’t fault you for wanting to stick with him, but with the Warriors likely to get healthier/deeper as the season progresses, and with the rookie wall still looming, it might be smart to at least test the waters and see if you can get someone great for Curry.
@Conrad: The Chandler swap sounds good to me.
I’d say Nate is safer than Dunleavy, but if Dunleavy can stay healthy, it’s a coin flip.
Is Felton and Marion for Foye and Biedrins a beneficial trade for me Doc?
Me giving up Okafor, Okur, and B. Wallace to recieve Bargnani, Perkins, and Dampier?
Also Doc, is this trade beneficial for me or should I stay away?
Beasley/Marion/Young or JRich (who should I interchange with?)
for Butler/Lewis/Biedrins?
I’d drop Lewis and pick up Miller or RLopez or Humphries. (Which one?)
@Duck: Yeah, that seems fine to me.
If you’re talking about Rashard Lewis, don’t drop him. If it’s Rashard, you’re probably asking for a bit much.
@Nick: Sounds great to me, though I’d be surprised if you actually got the other owner to bite.