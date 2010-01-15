Buy Low, Sell High: Fantasy Week 12

Buy Low:

Kobe Bryant is really banged up right now and had himself a pretty mediocre week by his standards, averaging just 12.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1 steal and 1.3 turnovers in his last three outings. Expect him to play through his bum finger, knuckle and back and to be nearer to full-health sometime near the end of this month.

Caron Butler hasn’t quite picked up steam since Gilbert Arenas’ suspension the way Antawn Jamison has. But with trade rumors stirring, it’s not beyond reason to expect Butler to either pick things up in Washington or get dealt to another team where he’ll have a fresh start and take on an important role.

Josh Howard is starting again for the Mavs and it shouldn’t be long before he finally put up the type of numbers he’s accustomed to putting up. Buy him on the cheap before he finds his groove.

Gerald Wallace is in a minor slump right now, failing to notch double-digit rebounds in four straight contests now. He also scored just nine points in his most recent game and might be leading some owners to think that he’s slowing down. Crash won’t get much cheaper than this anytime soon.

Mo Williams has cooled off considerably since his hot streak at the end of December. He’s still logging heavy minutes and his role hasn’t changed, which means he should bounce back shortly.

Kevin Garnett, Ben Gordon, Chris Kaman, Brandon Roy and any other productive fantasy players who are injured should be considered buy-low candidates.

Sell High:

Tyreke Evans has been nice, but it’s almost time for him to take a bow. With Kevin Martin set to return tonight, Evans’ value is at serious risk. He’ll still be a solid start in most leagues but will have a much lower ceiling than he’s used to.

Corey Maggette has been on a tear since the middle of December and seems to have found his health and his groove in Oakland. But with Nellie at the helm and a frontcourt that will be healthy again in a few weeks, Maggette might not be able to keep this up for much longer. Add to this his delicate health and the reasons for selling high on him are clear.

Aaron Brooks is ripping through teams like bad scripts right now. His 43-point performance probably has many fantasy owners licking their chops, but given that that came in a triple-overtime match, it’s probably safe to say that Brooks’ is a bit overrated at the moment. He doesn’t hand out enough assists to be an elite point guard and is also liable to encounter more inconsistency before the season’s up.

Mike Dunleavy broke out with a 30-point showing on Wednesday and seems to have crawled his way back from a recent slump. His knee is still reason for concern and with a healthy roster, Dunleavy will struggle on most nights to get enough touches to be very productive.

Monta Ellis his a speed bump in his last game, scoring just 17 points. Otherwise, he’s been a monster for much of the season, thanks mostly to incredibly heavy minutes. It’s hard to imagine Ellis avoiding a wall while playing around 46 minutes a night on a consistent basis, which might make it worthwhile for his owners to at least test the waters to see what they can get before his body breaks down.