Buy Low, Sell High: Fantasy Week 16

Buy Low:

J.R. Smith has been making nightly appearances on SportsCenter highlights lately for his vicious dunks, but he’s done nothing to get the attention of fantasy owners so far this season. But if you look at his game log from last two seasons, it’s obvious that Smith is fully capable of turning things around after the All-Star break. It’s a bit speculative, but buy him at a low price from a disgruntled, impatient owner.

Paul Pierce has looked downright tame lately, and his knee troubles haven’t helped. But with the Celtics struggling it seems like a ripe opportunity for Pierce to put on his team captain’s hat and drag his slouching team to the finish line. Expect a big comeback for Pierce after the long weekend.

Dirk Nowitzki finished the first half of the regular season with a whimper, and he hasn’t had a three, steal or block in his last four games. Regardless, Diggler is a fantasy beast who consistently puts up solid numbers and doesn’t turn the ball over as much as other superstars do. Expect Notwitzki, who should get the starting All-Star spot left open by Kobe, to be revived for a strong second-half run.

Chris Kaman got the All-Star spot that many thought he deserved but finished out the first half with less-than convincing play, averaging just 5 rebounds in his last three games. The Kaveman remains a usually-reliable source of rebounds and blocks, and with Blake Griffin out of the picture, he should have himself a fine second half.

Ray Allen is at the center of plenty of trade rumors these days, and most scenarios have him going to a depleted team, which means he would likely shoulder a good deal of the offensive load. Even if he isn’t dealt, though, the Celtics will rely on him and Pierce for better production the rest of the way.

Kobe Bryant, Brandon Roy, Monta Ellis, Mo Williams and any other productive fantasy players who are injured should be considered buy-low candidates.

Sell High:

Lamar Odom has been beastly while Kobe and Andrew Bynum have been dealing with injuries, but we all know what happens when he comes off the bench: his numbers plummet. Sell as high as you can before the weekend is up.

Stephen Curry has been nothing short of awesome for the Warriors and his fantasy owners so far, but after a triple-double, reports that Monta Ellis’ injury is a lot less serious than many feared, and the dreaded rookie wall looming for the rookie guard who is playing heavy minutes, it might be an ideal time to sell high on Curry.

Jermaine O’Neal had a strong weak and is having a surprisingly decent fantasy season so far. But we all know about his frail health. He’s a hot potato and you should try your best not to be caught with him on your team down the stretch of the season.

Andre Miller has been quite nice with Roy out, but those days are ending very shortly. He’s done a good job of recovering much of his value that was lost at the beginning of the season, but he’s not guaranteed to continue on his current roll, especially with a near-healthy roster.

Darren Collison has been the pickup of the month, but give opponents another couple weeks to figure out how to defend against him and wait for him to encounter some inconsistency during the second half. Also, with Chris Paul‘s return a faraway thought in most owners’ minds, it’s a good idea to sell high on him as early as you can.

