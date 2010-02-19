Buy Low, Sell High: Fantasy Week 17

Buy Low:

Carlos Boozer can breathe a bit easier now with his immediate future secure in Utah. Boozer has been relatively quiet in his last three games and the sudden emergence of Paul Millsap hasn’t helped. But this makes it an opportune time to swoop in with a cheap offer for any of his owners who fear that Boozer’s value is quickly eroding.

Chris Kaman now has near-full control of the pain for the Clippers, with Marcus Camby shipped out of town. DeAndre Jordan and Craig Smith will fill in admirably from time to time, but Kaman should have plenty of rebounds to gobble up and opportunities for blocks. Try to deal for him before he gets on a streak of big numbers.

John Salmons was suffocating in Chicago but is now set loose on a Bucks team that needs all the help it can get. He’ll have full command of the starting SG job, which bodes well for his value. His value is still quite muted, but the window of opportunity is closing quickly.

Josh Howard, like Salmons, finds himself in greener pastures on a depleted Wizards squad. His health is still worrisome and there are a handful of decent offensive weapons on that roster, but Howard will almost certainly put up better numbers in Washington. Try to get him on the cheap.

Kirk Hinrich played 40 minutes with Salmons out of the lineup on Wednesday. While Flip Murray could heat up every now and then, Hinrich will be a solid option going forward. He’s always good for all-around numbers, and his dismal shooting percentage from the field could improve with more floor time.

Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, Monta Ellis, Joakim Noah and any other productive fantasy players who are injured should be considered buy-low candidates.

Tracy McGrady hasn’t touched the court at Madison Square Garden yet, and that’s why it’s a great idea to sell high on him. Expectations are probably a bit too high for him right now, and once he starts playing and affirming that, he’ll lose a lot of his buzz and might be tough to deal away. (Think Allen Iverson, part two.) He should offer decent value, but you can probably do quite well by dangling him to unreasonably optimistic owners.

Paul Millsap has been on a tear since the All-Star break, averaging 22 points, 10 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.5 blocks in around 33 minutes of play in two games. The bleak reality is that with Boozer now firmly in place as the starting power forward for the rest of the season, Millsap isn’t going to keep this kind of production up for much longer.

Boris Diaw has been playing heavy minutes in Charlotte and has seen solid streaks up until this point of the season, but with Tyrus Thomas set to arrive in Charlotte, Diaw’s days of 35+ minutes are probably over. Try to get as much value for him as you can before the inevitable plunge.

Anthony Morrow has found his groove again in Oakland, but he still plays for Nellie and Monta Ellis and his 22.3 shots per game are set to return in about a week. Morrow, who has shown false promise in the past, will take a dip again in the near future.

Carl Landry has been an underappreciated fantasy force this season, offering owners very efficient numbers across the board. But after landing in Sacramento on a squad with plenty of options at power forward, Landry will be hard-pressed to find enough minutes to be consistently productive.

