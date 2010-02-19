Buy Low, Sell High: Fantasy Week 17

Buy Low:
Carlos Boozer can breathe a bit easier now with his immediate future secure in Utah. Boozer has been relatively quiet in his last three games and the sudden emergence of Paul Millsap hasn’t helped. But this makes it an opportune time to swoop in with a cheap offer for any of his owners who fear that Boozer’s value is quickly eroding.
Chris Kaman now has near-full control of the pain for the Clippers, with Marcus Camby shipped out of town. DeAndre Jordan and Craig Smith will fill in admirably from time to time, but Kaman should have plenty of rebounds to gobble up and opportunities for blocks. Try to deal for him before he gets on a streak of big numbers.
John Salmons was suffocating in Chicago but is now set loose on a Bucks team that needs all the help it can get. He’ll have full command of the starting SG job, which bodes well for his value. His value is still quite muted, but the window of opportunity is closing quickly.
Josh Howard, like Salmons, finds himself in greener pastures on a depleted Wizards squad. His health is still worrisome and there are a handful of decent offensive weapons on that roster, but Howard will almost certainly put up better numbers in Washington. Try to get him on the cheap.
Kirk Hinrich played 40 minutes with Salmons out of the lineup on Wednesday. While Flip Murray could heat up every now and then, Hinrich will be a solid option going forward. He’s always good for all-around numbers, and his dismal shooting percentage from the field could improve with more floor time.
Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, Monta Ellis, Joakim Noah and any other productive fantasy players who are injured should be considered buy-low candidates.
Sell High:
Tracy McGrady hasn’t touched the court at Madison Square Garden yet, and that’s why it’s a great idea to sell high on him. Expectations are probably a bit too high for him right now, and once he starts playing and affirming that, he’ll lose a lot of his buzz and might be tough to deal away. (Think Allen Iverson, part two.) He should offer decent value, but you can probably do quite well by dangling him to unreasonably optimistic owners.
Paul Millsap has been on a tear since the All-Star break, averaging 22 points, 10 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.5 blocks in around 33 minutes of play in two games. The bleak reality is that with Boozer now firmly in place as the starting power forward for the rest of the season, Millsap isn’t going to keep this kind of production up for much longer.
Boris Diaw has been playing heavy minutes in Charlotte and has seen solid streaks up until this point of the season, but with Tyrus Thomas set to arrive in Charlotte, Diaw’s days of 35+ minutes are probably over. Try to get as much value for him as you can before the inevitable plunge.
Anthony Morrow has found his groove again in Oakland, but he still plays for Nellie and Monta Ellis and his 22.3 shots per game are set to return in about a week. Morrow, who has shown false promise in the past, will take a dip again in the near future.
Carl Landry has been an underappreciated fantasy force this season, offering owners very efficient numbers across the board. But after landing in Sacramento on a squad with plenty of options at power forward, Landry will be hard-pressed to find enough minutes to be consistently productive.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Hey, Doc
I’ve been trying to trade Caron Butler; but, I am unsure of what his value is on the market. Which players should I try and acquire for him?
Hey Doc
How does a
Chris Paul & Jamal Crawford
for
Monta Ellis, Stephen Curry & Biedrins sound? Crazy?
My team is struggling and I have
Paul, Ray Allen, Jennings, Crawford, Gallinari, David Lee, Jason Thompson, Robin Lopez & Trevor Ariza.
ive been offered Roy for Paul str8 up…should i pull the trigger, since both have been injured off and on all year?
I dropped Hinrich for McGrady in one of my leagues. Do you think that was a good swap Doc?
@Rieko: It’s going to be tough to trade him for much right now. If possible, try to wait until he pieces together a few nice lines in Dallas. For now though, you can probably target the likes of Vince Carter, Mehmet Okur, Baron Davis or John Salmons.
@NYDaredevil: If you really can’t wait, this deal is decent, though I’d prefer not to have three Warriors on my fantasy squad, given Nellie’s fickleness, especially for Curry and Biedrins.
@jmg: Roy’s definitely coming back much sooner than CP3, so if you’re getting Roy and need immediate help, this deal seems decent.
@Rieko: Tough call. You dealt a sure thing for a question mark with a promising ceiling. I think it’ll end up as a wash.
Hey Doc since Amare didn’t get traded is Frye droppable, the best options are Webster or Nelson what you think?
@Mike: Webster is a nice swap for Frye.
I need some help in three’s and ft%, and couldn’t agree more about trying to ship out millsap (I was really banking on a boozer trade). Who should I target?
And do you think Delfino’s value is goners now that Salmons is in town?
@Goat: Aim high with Millsap – someone in the range of Mike Miller, Stephen Jackson or Jamal Crawford.
wow that was quick!
after I posted this I was looking at other rosters and did offer him for mike miller. kinda hate capt jack and crawford from a fantasy perspective tho….sinking ship fg%’s
HOW BAD IS NOAH’S FOOT?
Because some douche just dropped him in my super competive leauge & I have # 2 wavier! I’m in first & could use a big man like Noah.
I’m getting a woody just thinking about it!
Help me fantasy Doc!
Hey Doc,
Sorry for the late comment.
I was just offered Al Jefferson for Bargnani.
my other centers are kevin Love and Blatche. Should I take the trade?
-Thanks
@Noah’s good foot: You’re right to get excited – Noah’s still day-to-day, but he should have a strong finish to the season.
@dbz: If you need threes, hold onto Bargnani. If you’d like boards and blocks, pull the trigger.
Doc, do you know if Baron Davis will be playing tonight and why he missed his last game
yo doc, I have Ben Gordon on my bench, but he has been putting up horrid numbers, do you see him making a comeback anytime soon, or should i drop him and sign Noah?
or rip hamilton?
@MW: He has a sore back and seems like a game-time decision.
@Sole2Sole: I’d prefer having Noah the rest of the way, unless you need guard stats, in which case I’d take Rip over BG any day.
Im in dire need for blocks… if i sell high on Morrow, you think I can get Noah?
So I shipped out Millsap, Jason Thompson and B Jennings for J Rich, Crawford and Mike Miller.
I have Dwight so I’ve got a nice lead in blocks and boards. Whaddya think of this deal?
With Dwade out next week, i’m forced to start BGordon. Are any of these guys a better stop-gap option for next week?:
F. Garcia (already have him; would drop him for any of the guys below)
Chalmers
TJ Ford
J. Harden
E. House
Also, which of these 3 to sit next week: Hibbert, WChandler, or Danilo?
And, with Tmac in town, should I drop one of those Knicks for Ty Thomas or Taj Gibson? Thanks a bunch as always!
ive just dropped C.Delfino and R.Lopez for S.Rodriguez and Taj Gibson, i hope i havent made a big mistake. What are ur opinions please? I needed assists and blocks
@JR: Definitely – good idea.
@goat: Nice deal for you.
@Conrad: I’d stick with BG, or maybe Harden.
Sit Hibbert, unless you need blocks.
If you need blocks, think about swapping one of those guys out for Tyrus – probably Chandler.
@danksy: Savvy swaps right there. Nice.
Thx Doc, BG’s nice game tonight gives me a little hope for next week…
also, I don’t need blocks (not a roto league); i’m in a total fantasy pts league where I just need a lot of pts, rebs, asts, stls, and blks (and minimal TOs) from my players. with that in mind, you think Tyrus is a good option over either Boris, Chandler, or Danilo? Thx
ps: Cisco didn’t play tonight…keep him stashed?
I have McGee/Miller/Cisco/Felton.
Should I drop any of them for Gibson/Artest/Marion/Villaneuva/LWilliams/Biedrins/S.Rod?
If so, which ones?
I’m not specific in any category since I’m doing well in all of them, so any feedback would be nice.
Also, anyone for GHill?
@Conrad: Thomas is probably the best overall option, but if you don’t need blocks, the other three guys might have equal value.
Yes, keep Garcia stashed if you can.
@Duck: No, you should stay put.
If you mean George Hill, then consider swapping out either Garcia or Felton for him.