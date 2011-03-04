Buy Low, Sell High: Fantasy Week 19

Buy Low:

Steve Nash has 28 percent from the field in his last four games to go along with 8.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, two turnovers and a measly 0.3 threes per game. These are not the Nashty kind of numbers we’re used to seeing from him. However, look closely at his game log and you’ll see that two of those games came against elite point guards â€“ Deron Williams and Rajon Rondo. With a strong fantasy playoff schedule ahead of him, Nash should bounce back sooner than later.

Marcus Camby‘s three games since returning from that knee injury have been a bit underwhelming, but he managed to grab 13 rebounds on Wednesday. Also, the limit on his minutes has reportedly been lifted, meaning Camby should get closer and closer to being a good source of rebounds, steals and blocks in the next few games for the Blazers and their thin frontcourt. There’s word that Camby could be coming off the bench soon, but that shouldn’t dent his appeal too much. So long as he can last 25+ minutes a night, Camby should be more helpful than not for his fantasy owners.

Troy Murphy has a lot of rust to work off, that much is certain. But with Glen Davis out a few games with a strained knee and with that center spot in need of some support, Murphy could be in for a healthy dose of minutes in the very near future. Don’t hang all your playoff hopes on him, but if you’re in safe enough a position to take a marginal risk on Murphy, there’s not much to lose.

Gerald Wallace is settling into his new digs in Portland and word is floating around that he’ll soon replace Camby in the Blazers’ starting lineup. Though he’ll play fewer minutes and, consequently, have a lower ceiling than he did in Charlotte, Wallace should still be a good source of rebounds, steals and blocks. If your league’s trade deadline hasn’t already passed, take a shot at buying Wallace on the cheap.

Kirk Hinrich started his first game with the Hawks on Wednesday and finished with a measly three points, two rebounds, two assists, a steal, two turnovers and a three-pointer. He’ll get acclimated to his new teammates soon enough and his defensive prowess will ensure that he gets a healthy diet of minutes in that rotation. Expect his points and assists to creep up sooner than later.

Chauncey Billups, Danilo Gallinari, Tony Parker and any other productive fantasy players who are injured should be considered buy-low candidates.

Sell High:

Kevin Garnett is on a tear lately and has notched double-doubles in each of his last six games. During that stretch, KG is averaging 15.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.6 turnovers. He’s clearly filling in admirably for a shorthanded Celtics frontcourt, but as Murphy and Jeff Green get more involved and as Shaquille O’Neal starts playing again, fantasy owners should expect Garnett’s production and minutes to dip a bit. His value won’t get any higher than it is right now.

Andrew Bynum‘s most important stat of the season: one â€“ one DNP since he returned to the Lakers lineup on Dec. 14. He’s produced nice numbers for his owners, doing just about what was expected of him in terms of points, rebounds, blocks and shooting percentages. That said, Bynum is just one of those guys you don’t exactly want to take into battle with you if you’re contending for a fantasy championship. His owners have very little time to deal him away in exchange for someone a bit sturdier.

Wes Johnson is on quite a tear lately, averaging 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.5 blocks, 2.5 threes and 1.5 turnovers in his last four games. However, each of those games was played without Martell Webster, who continues to battle back pain. Add to this Wayne Ellington‘s steadily increasing minutes and Johnson’s prospects for steady fantasy value don’t look all that great. Strike while the iron is hot.

Marcus Thornton‘s situation is easy: he’s hot lately, averaging 21 points, three rebounds, two assists, 1.8 steals and two threes in his first four games with Sacramento, which is great. However, once Tyreke Evans returns to that lineup, Thornton’s road to 30+ minutes and nearly 20 shots a night will be a lot rockier. Like Charlie Sheen, Thornton might be winning now, but his good days are surely numbered.

Carlos Delfino is on a nice run these days, save for a clunker on Feb. 26 against the Bulls. Since Feb. 12, Delfino’s averaging 15.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.9 steals and 2.6 threes per game. That’s hot stuff. But his owners should remember that the Bucks’ frontcourt is shorthanded at the moment, missing the likes of Ersan Ilyasova, Luc Mbah a Moute and Andrew Bogut lately. Add to this the hot-and-cold likes of John Salmons and Corey Maggette and Delfino’s current value doesn’t seem like the surest bet in town.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.