Buy Low, Sell High: Fantasy Week 19

Buy Low:

Tony Parker has been pretty dismal this season, thanks to various injuries. However, he’s proven to be immune to coach Gregg Popovich‘s fondness for holding his stars out of the second of back-to-back games during the final weeks of the season. If Parker can keep away from sharp objects in his home and amass some consistent playing time, he should be a great buy-low target for owners who are lucky enough to be in leagues with a late trade deadline or none at all, especially since the Spurs have a great fantasy playoff schedule.

Gerald Wallace has had a week to forget, as he averaged 9.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1 steal, 1.3 blocks and 2.7 turnovers, while shooting 39 percent from the field in three games. The good news is that he’s still playing very heavy minutes and his game log shows that he has a tendency of bouncing back big-time after enduring droughts like this.

O.J. Mayo finished February with a whimper and his stock has dropped dramatically during the past couple weeks. However, he had a strong 20-point showing on Thursday and is entering a week that has him playing teams that he’s done well against earlier this season.

Ben Gordon has been nothing short of repulsive this season. He was drafted in the fifth or sixth rounds of most drafts last fall but has played like a downright scrub. However, he’s a shooter who gets hot very quickly and buying him for 20 cents on the dollar doesn’t seem like a proposition that would cost most owners anything. If you’re willing to take a small chance on Gordon, try to get him on the very cheap.

Stephen Curry has encountered some rough waters this past week but it’s unlikely that this is a result of hitting any kind of rookie wall. With Monta Ellis out for the foreseeable future, Curry should have some good times next week and maybe the week after.

Chris Bosh, Trevor Ariza, Chris Paul, Jose Calderon and any other productive fantasy players who are injured should be considered buy-low candidates.

Sell High:

Darren Collison‘s days as a productive fantasy player are numbered. CP3 is still a bit away from returning to the court, but Collison’s owners would be wise to sell him off before CP3 makes headlines about his healed knee.

Tim Duncan has been great for his owners so far this season, but we’re nearing the end of the regular season, which means that Pop will hold Timmy out of a few games in the near future. Try not to get caught holding this hot potato.

Kobe Bryant is back and on his way back to consistent stud status, but he continues to play big minutes while shouldering a variety of injuries. With the Lakers all but crowned as the Western Conference champs, Kobe could see some much-needed rest down the stretch.

Al Harrington seems to have found his way back to fantasy relevance, but there are two reasons to be wary of this streak of promise: his history of disappearing after a few strong games and the return of Wilson Chandler. Try to deal him for a more reliable player.

Danny Granger has been playing just fine lately, besides a clunker earlier in the week. However, the nicked-up forward is playing for a squad that has no shot at reaching the playoffs. Don’t be surprised to see Granger rack up some DNPs to close out the season.

