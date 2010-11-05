Buy Low, Sell High: Fantasy Week 2

Buy Low:
LeBron James has really disappointed owners so far, with averages of 20.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.8 blocks, 1 three and 5.2 turnovers. It’s clear that James’ chance at averaging a triple-double this season are is all but dead, and the possibility of a blowout or two each week doesn’t help his shot at surpassing his monstrous numbers from 2009-10. That said, once his turnovers come down to a sustainable level and once the Heat gets into their groove, James should have little trouble averaging big numbers. It might take another week or two, but if you can buy low on him now you won’t regret it.
Amar’e Stoudemire‘s production has fallen off quite a bit from last season, which should’ve been expected. His field-goal percentage is down, his turnovers are up and he’s still an average rebounder and shot-blocker. As the season wears on, and as Danilo Gallinari finds his way (as he started to last night), Stoudemire stands to eventually figure things out and start producing top-20 numbers on a more consistent basis. Try to get him on the cheap before that happens.
John Salmons has been dreadful so far this season, and it’s clear that he’s still working off the rust off his sprained knee. The Bucks need him to be their anchor at SG this season and it’s only a matter of time before Salmons gets his numbers closer to what they were last season.
Gerald Wallace is having a decent season so far, but his rebounds have taken a noticeable step back, his turnovers have increased, and the steals and blocks aren’t what they were last season â€“ yet. The good news is that Wallace is still playing 40-41 minutes a night. Expect the rough edges in his stats to get smoothed out before the month is done.
Trevor Ariza: Besides his steals and turnovers, Ariza has had a season of regression, dashing early hopes of a resurgence playing alongside Chris Paul. It’s a matter of him acclimating himself to his role in New Orleans and chances are he’ll do just that. When that might happen is anyone’s guess, but his value probably won’t be this low again this season, which means if you wanted Ariza and missed out on him in your drafts, now’s the time to buy low on him.
Baron Davis, Carlos Boozer, Gilbert Arenas and any other productive fantasy players who are injured should be considered buy-low candidates.
Sell High:
Elton Brand is the No. 1 fantasy player by averages in nine-category leagues, which is astounding given the mediocrity he was stuck in last year. He looks the best he has since 2006-07, and his numbers are downright studly so far this season. Though he might finish the season as a top-40 player, there’s no chance he maintains his hot start. It’s tempting to ride him out, but there will never be a better time to sell high on Brand. Shoot as high as you can right now.
Dorell Wright has been a monster so far this season, averaging 20.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.3 blocks and 4.5 threes in four games. While his start is admirable, much of it came without Stephen Curry in the lineup. This, along with Wright’s history of unreliable health, makes him a prime sell-high candidate. Don’t wait until Curry returns and puts a damper on Wright’s appeal.
Mike Conley is justifying his new, fat contact extension so far this season, showing marked improvements in points (15.8), rebounds (5.8), assists (9.2) and steals (3.4) per game. He’s playing 38 minutes a game, which bodes well for his chances of keeping this production up for the most part. But if you’re pessimistic about his chances for continued success at this level, now’s the time to test the markets to see if you can nab someone more tested and proven.
Tim Duncan has had a strong start to the season, with two of his four games ending with big lines for him. Still, his minutes are set to be limited in the second of back-to-backs, and his minutes overall will decline yet again to around 30 minutes a night. He’ll still finish with top-35 value, but it might be time to sell high on Duncan to see if you can grab another top-30 guy who plays more minutes and has a higher upside.
Lamar Odom is feasting on opponents so far, averaging 16.6 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1 steal, 0.4 block and 1.6 threes in five games. But we all know that Odom will take a bench role again when Andrew Bynum returns, and with recent reports indicating Bynum might be back later this month, Odom’s owners should be actively shopping him in their leagues to see what they can fetch for him.
Hey Doc,
Someone in my 12 man head to head league just dropped anthony randolph. would it be wise for me to pick him up and spend around $20 for him? I have $100 to spend in my league.
My team consists of:
kidd
Durant
Mayo
tyreke
gallo
millsap
blatche
biedrins,
Ibaka,
R. Jefferson
Tyrus Thomas
Bynum
Hey Doc,
Should I drop Keleiza for Toney Douglas, Hakim Warick, Grant Hill or Daniel Gibson? I know it’s early in the season and don’t want to overreact.
Thanks
Hey Doc,
Do you think Morrow will be able to bounce back? Toney Douglas in on my waiver wire and he’s looking like a good add atm.
Hey Doc, would you rather get Rashard Lewis or Salmons over the ff guys I have:
Batum
Dorell Wright
Beasley
Cousins
I’ve been down on rebs lately, much of it was because of Amare deciding to play like a wuss. Only rebounding guy I got is Dwight. Any advice on who i should target from the waiver wire? these guys are still available:
Yao
A.Randolph
Reggie Evans
Thanks in advance.
Hey Doc,
I am in 12 person H-2-H league and I was offered Pau for Lebron (I would be giving up Pau). Here is the rest of my starters:
Jrue
E. Gordon
Mayo
G. Wallace
Odom
Pau
Blake Griffin
A. Blatche
D. Gibson
Let me know what you think?
Wht up doc?
Would bogut b considered a sell high too? Idk…its hard to not wanna ride these dudes out for the season. who should I even try to get in return?
@kd35: $20 is a lot, but swapping out Biedrins for Ant-Rand sounds good.
@Shaq-Fu: Douglas or Gibson would be decent swaps. I’d say go for one of them.
@Kevin H: I’d go with Douglas.
@ManilaFTW: I’d like either of those guys more than Beasley and Wright (who should fall off now that Curry’s back). I’d consider making room for Randolph.
@Mad at Llamas: I like the deal for you, so long as you’re OK punting blocks. Also, while it’s early, you do get a chance to sell a bit high on Gasol before Bynum returns.
doc,
trying to make some more moves. don’t know if i’m crazy, but was thinking about this trade – my pau+stuckey for his ty thomas+ibaka+tyreke. i think ibaka is legit and i need a pf. what do u think?
16 Team – Roto
pg.Rodney Stuckey,sg.Brandon Roy,g.Eric Gordon
sf.Paul Pierce,pf.Ronny Turiaf,f.Danillo Gallinari
c.Pau Gasol,c.Troy Murphy
ut.Shane Battier,ut.Landry Fields
bench
Mike Miller,Spencer Hawes,Rodrigue Beaubois
@SWAT: Bogut is definitely a sell-high guy. I’d consider targeting guys like Gallinari, David West or Al Jefferson, Brook Lopez.
I have Batum & TDouglas and can trade for either Diaw or Dorell…what should I offer that might be accepted? (the other owner is a knowledgeable fellow). Also, the league is H2H fantasy points (no categories). What ya think, Doc? Thanks!
Gotta switch out Kleiza (11 bucks), Lawson (3), and Mozgov (1) for Dorrell Wright and Bledsoe, right?
Can you rank in order who you like best to have value over the course of the season Toney Douglas, Daniel Gibson or Eric Bledsoe?
Doc, major trade (in my opinion) and I need your help.
Points league.
I’d send Aldridge (50) + Eric Gordon (45)
I’d receive Pau (67) and I’m trying to work Danilo off of him.
1. Is this a good trade if I get Danilo?
2. If I don’t get Danilo, is it still a good trade if I pick up Toney Douglass/Daniel Gibson/Eric Bledsoe?
Also, he said he’d do Deng for Danilo. Should I just accept that?
Hey Doc,
I was just prosed the following trade:
I give up G. Wallace
I get, J. Kidd, Ginobili, AND Bynum.
The rest of my team currently:
Jrue
E. Gordon
Mayo
Lebron
Odom
Blatche
B. Griffin
D. Gibson
Bench, T. Williams, G. Monroe, E. Bledsoe, R. Turiaf
Let me know what you think.
thanks
@kd35: You can tell I was heavily medicated when I wrote that. Don’t swap out Biedrins for Randolph.
Doc, were you also under heavy medication when you answered my question? hahaha. Someone already got Salmons. Crap.
I got Rashard and dropped Cousins. What do you think of Hedo? should I get him over Beasley?
@tigerstyLe: I don’t like the deal for you. Tyreke for Stuckey is nice, but TT and Ibaka aren’t worth Pau.
@Conrad: I think either one for either one is a pretty fair shake.
@Nic: Yep.
@Mount Mutumbo: Douglas, Gibson, Bledsoe. But Bledsoe probably goes to first or second if B-Diddy has to miss a big chunk of the season.
@Duck: I like the deal for you every way except with Deng, who will take a dip once Boozer returns. If you can get Gallo, that’s a steal.
@Mad at Llamas: Good deal for you, if it gets past vetoes. The only downside is that it’d give you too much depth, which isn’t so bad if you can package some players and continue to upgrade your roster.
@ManilaFTW: Yeah, I like Hedo long-term more than Beasley.
(The meds have worn off now.)