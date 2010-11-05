Buy Low, Sell High: Fantasy Week 2

Buy Low:

LeBron James has really disappointed owners so far, with averages of 20.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.8 blocks, 1 three and 5.2 turnovers. It’s clear that James’ chance at averaging a triple-double this season are is all but dead, and the possibility of a blowout or two each week doesn’t help his shot at surpassing his monstrous numbers from 2009-10. That said, once his turnovers come down to a sustainable level and once the Heat gets into their groove, James should have little trouble averaging big numbers. It might take another week or two, but if you can buy low on him now you won’t regret it.

Amar’e Stoudemire‘s production has fallen off quite a bit from last season, which should’ve been expected. His field-goal percentage is down, his turnovers are up and he’s still an average rebounder and shot-blocker. As the season wears on, and as Danilo Gallinari finds his way (as he started to last night), Stoudemire stands to eventually figure things out and start producing top-20 numbers on a more consistent basis. Try to get him on the cheap before that happens.

John Salmons has been dreadful so far this season, and it’s clear that he’s still working off the rust off his sprained knee. The Bucks need him to be their anchor at SG this season and it’s only a matter of time before Salmons gets his numbers closer to what they were last season.

Gerald Wallace is having a decent season so far, but his rebounds have taken a noticeable step back, his turnovers have increased, and the steals and blocks aren’t what they were last season â€“ yet. The good news is that Wallace is still playing 40-41 minutes a night. Expect the rough edges in his stats to get smoothed out before the month is done.

Trevor Ariza: Besides his steals and turnovers, Ariza has had a season of regression, dashing early hopes of a resurgence playing alongside Chris Paul. It’s a matter of him acclimating himself to his role in New Orleans and chances are he’ll do just that. When that might happen is anyone’s guess, but his value probably won’t be this low again this season, which means if you wanted Ariza and missed out on him in your drafts, now’s the time to buy low on him.

Baron Davis, Carlos Boozer, Gilbert Arenas and any other productive fantasy players who are injured should be considered buy-low candidates.

Sell High:

Elton Brand is the No. 1 fantasy player by averages in nine-category leagues, which is astounding given the mediocrity he was stuck in last year. He looks the best he has since 2006-07, and his numbers are downright studly so far this season. Though he might finish the season as a top-40 player, there’s no chance he maintains his hot start. It’s tempting to ride him out, but there will never be a better time to sell high on Brand. Shoot as high as you can right now.

Dorell Wright has been a monster so far this season, averaging 20.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.3 blocks and 4.5 threes in four games. While his start is admirable, much of it came without Stephen Curry in the lineup. This, along with Wright’s history of unreliable health, makes him a prime sell-high candidate. Don’t wait until Curry returns and puts a damper on Wright’s appeal.

Mike Conley is justifying his new, fat contact extension so far this season, showing marked improvements in points (15.8), rebounds (5.8), assists (9.2) and steals (3.4) per game. He’s playing 38 minutes a game, which bodes well for his chances of keeping this production up for the most part. But if you’re pessimistic about his chances for continued success at this level, now’s the time to test the markets to see if you can nab someone more tested and proven.

Tim Duncan has had a strong start to the season, with two of his four games ending with big lines for him. Still, his minutes are set to be limited in the second of back-to-backs, and his minutes overall will decline yet again to around 30 minutes a night. He’ll still finish with top-35 value, but it might be time to sell high on Duncan to see if you can grab another top-30 guy who plays more minutes and has a higher upside.

Lamar Odom is feasting on opponents so far, averaging 16.6 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1 steal, 0.4 block and 1.6 threes in five games. But we all know that Odom will take a bench role again when Andrew Bynum returns, and with recent reports indicating Bynum might be back later this month, Odom’s owners should be actively shopping him in their leagues to see what they can fetch for him.

