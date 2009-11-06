Buy Low, Sell High: Fantasy Week 2

Buy Low:
Devin Harris, Antawn Jamison, Kevin Love, J.R. Smith, Rashard Lewis and anyone else who is going to return from an injury or suspension in the near future should be targeted for low-ball offers.
Danilo Gallinari has turned from being an Italian stallion to an ordinary pony in the span of a week. His owners are champing at the bit for him to put up studly lines again, and in the meantime you should be dangling carrots in their faces in hopes of nabbing this three-point hoss.
John Salmons has been somewhat of a disappointment so far this season. The effect of Luol Deng‘s return this season on Salmons’ value was probably underrated, but he’s slowly turning things around. Try to swipe him away from disgruntled owners before he really gets settled in.
Derrick Rose was supposed to bust out in a big way this year, but has seen limited minutes because of a pesky ankle problem. He’ll be better soon enough and is an ideal buy-low candidate. Be careful not to overshoot for him though, as he remains a point guard who doesn’t hit threes.
Brook Lopez is struggling out of the gates and isn’t giving his owners the value they expected when they drafted him in the second or third rounds of most drafts. The Nets have some easy opponents during the latter part of this month and Lopez is likely to get his game back on track before long.
Kevin Durant is putting up solid numbers but his field goal percentage (36 percent as of Friday afternoon) has to be frustrating his owners. If there’s a time to buy low on KD, who was likely a top six overall pick in most drafts, now’s the time.
O.J. Mayo and Mike Conley are already stifled by Allen Iverson‘s presence on the squad, but there are already murmurs of The Answer being shipped out of Memphis sooner than later. It might be a stretch, but trading for Mayo or Conley on the cheap now could pay big dividends later in the season.
Sell High:
Iverson played well in his second game with the Grizzlies and will likely put up around 15 points and 4 assists per game. There’s also a chance he might actually become the squeaky wheel that gets the grease and squeeze himself into the starting lineup at some point. But with so much drama already clouding the Grizzlies and their young backcourt, Iverson could be dealt eventually. If he does, look for him to land with a contender, which would mean fewer minutes and smaller numbers from A.I.
Gilbert Arenas is playing well so far, but he’s not grabbing too many rebounds and is turning the ball over 3.8 times per game so far. Still, he’s one of the most buzzed-about players right now and a lot of owners are probably regretting not drafting him. Add to this the notion that Arenas is still working off rust and it’s clear that there is a lot of demand for him right now. If you own Agent Zero and aren’t yet convinced that he’ll avoid a handful of DNPs this season, you could get some nice value for him right now.
Brandon Jennings is receiving some well-deserved attention right now. He’s putting up fantastic fantasy numbers (except for the 3.3 turnovers per game) and is looking like an absolute beast so far. However, with Michael Redd slated to return in about 10 days, Jennings’ value could take a hit soon enough. He’s still not immune from the rookie wall either. It will be tough to trade away such a steal, but his value might not get much higher than this.
Lamar Odom has thrived with Pau Gasol out and should have a great weekend with Andrew Bynum likely out for a game or two. But when both return, Odom will be relegated to the bench again where he’ll see fewer minutes and will struggle to put up solid lines consistently.
Grant Hill looks rejuvenated this year and is grabbing lots of rebounds. He had a bad game against Orlando this week, but so did his team. If Hill can piece together another solid game or two, think about trading him for more reliable, younger value in return.
Andray Blatche has fared very well in the absence of Antawn Jamison. But with Jamison seemingly in good shape and set to return in the near future, Blatche’s numbers will fall. He’ll still be worth owning in most leagues, but deal him before it’s too late.
Yo doc… Russel Westbrook for murphy? I get murphy.. Your thoughts??
Hey doc, what do i do about Anthony Randolph???? It doesnt seem like hes gonna be getting any minutes soon, but i wasted an 8th round pick on him and i dont just want to drop him. I doubt anybody will take him in a trade right now. Please help!!!!!!!
Doc where you at???
hey doc, I’m thinking of dropping kryptonate for chuck hayes, varejao, or dalembert. Gallinari is producing well so far and I only got Nate for the threes. As you can see, I’m in desperate need for REBS and BLKS. your thoughts? thanks.
What´s up Doc, can we rock?
Would it be a good decision to drop Chris Duhon or CDR for Udrih?
@Jcarr: Haha, sorry – I actually leave my computer once in a while.
If you would benefit from more threes and boards, that seems like a fair deal.
@BNZA: I think I responded to this in some part on the Daily Diagnosis post, but yes, I think both are very swappable for Udrih.
@willy: You’ve probably seen his nice line from tonight already, but with Biedrins and Turiaf out for a bit, Randolph will be valuable for the near future. If you’re gonna trade him, the next week or so is a prime time to do it.
@the truth: I like Varejao, Dalembert and Hayes, in that order.
Doc,
Whats your thoughts on DJ Augustin? I have him in a 14 man pool (that includes 3%) and had been holding out hope that he’d get it rolling, but now with Raja playing (well) through pain, and Flip Murray coming outta nowhere, I don’t see DJ getting more then 30 minutes and usable stats. I could replace him with Q Rich or Ty Lawson
With JR Smith coming back soon, forget Lawson. Just pulled the trigger on Q rich, hopefully he can keep dropping bombs. Raja is still available too…
Oh, any thoughts on Barbosa’s wrist injury/cyst? I dropped him in another pool (only 11 man), but am considering readding him…..would have to drop Kenyon Martin or CDR to get him back.
@Goat: I have Augustin in a 14-man league as well and am sad that his value seems to be slumping, for the reasons you’ve mentioned.
Lawson will have very small value once J.R. Smith returns, as you note, but Richardson is an interesting player right now. I have no problem with you swapping out Augustin for Q-Rich.
Barbosa should be ready to play again soon, but his wrist is a bit worrisome. (It clicks.) Martin is out two weeks and CDR is OK but not stunning. I’d consider grabbing Barbosa again and riding him out.
Hey Doc, You are really doing a great job keep up the good work!
Would you Start Gasol, Chris Dougals Roberts or Boris Diaw this week over any of my starters? FYI our league starts on Sundays so Randolph and Brewer have 5 game weeks while the three aboved only play three.
Starters: Kaman, Bargani, A. Randolph, C. Brewer, R. Gay, G. Wallace, R. Artest, J. Calderon, J. Nelson, D. Granger, T. Evans.
Thanks
FYI I have Pau Gasol not Marc. hence why he is on the bench
@FD
I’ve been popping up in and out of your posts since the season has started, and I just want your opinion.
My team consists of:
1. Deron Williams,
2. Ray Allen,
3. Shawn Marion,
4. Dirk Nowitzki,
5. Brook Lopez,
6. Ronnie Brewer,
7. Marcus Camby,
8. Jason Richardson,
9. D.J. Augustin,
10. Thaddeus Young,
11. Anthony Randolph,
12. Monta Ellis,
13. Trevor Ariza,
14. Lamar Odom,
15. Tim Duncan,
Is there anyone I should be looking to get rid of?
Any FA’s that would benefit me?
I seem to struggle in 3 PT % because Ray Allen just hasn’t been feeling it. J-Rich did really well last night.
I looked at the above post and would picking up Q-Rich and dropping Augustin benefit my roster?
Thanks
@Duck: Augustin looks cut-worthy at this point if there’s someone of interest available. Q-Rich would be a solid swap option for Augustin.
Not sure how deep your league is and who’s available, so it’s tough to say who you should target.
Okay. Think I’ll pick up Q-Rich.
Should I look to trade Odom?
Gasol is coming back soon.
It’s an 8 person league.
@Joe: I’d consider starting Gasol or Diaw in place of Calderon or Evans. Both seem likely to have some inconsistency. Still, I have no problem with your current starting lineup. Tough decisions there.
@Duck: Yes, sell high on Odom while you can.
Hey Doc,
My team: Nash, Terry, Mo Williams, Josh Smith, Bosh, Deng, Lee, Blatche, Ronnie Brewer, Hill, Tyrus Thomas, Gomes, Tyreke Evans.
I’m not doing too badly so far, except in FT% (last), and steals (tied for 2nd last). Should I expect my steals stats to improve, given my roster?
Do you think it’s worth trying to package Blatche and Williams/Terry for say, Oden and Ariza?
Varejao, Landry and Corey Brewer are also available on the waiver wire and it seems like I should definitely pick one of them up. Any thoughts on their value and who to drop? Thanks in advance!
@BK: Your team could be fine with steals when Thomas returns, but that’s far away.
I think your trade idea is pretty solid. I’d try to hold onto Williams and trade Terry instead, in which case you’d be selling high on two players.
I like Brewer a lot, especially for your steals. Varejao helps more with steals than Landry does. You should consider dropping Thomas or Gomes for one of them if you’re willing to make that swap.