Buy Low, Sell High: Fantasy Week 2

Buy Low:

Devin Harris, Antawn Jamison, Kevin Love, J.R. Smith, Rashard Lewis and anyone else who is going to return from an injury or suspension in the near future should be targeted for low-ball offers.

Danilo Gallinari has turned from being an Italian stallion to an ordinary pony in the span of a week. His owners are champing at the bit for him to put up studly lines again, and in the meantime you should be dangling carrots in their faces in hopes of nabbing this three-point hoss.

John Salmons has been somewhat of a disappointment so far this season. The effect of Luol Deng‘s return this season on Salmons’ value was probably underrated, but he’s slowly turning things around. Try to swipe him away from disgruntled owners before he really gets settled in.

Derrick Rose was supposed to bust out in a big way this year, but has seen limited minutes because of a pesky ankle problem. He’ll be better soon enough and is an ideal buy-low candidate. Be careful not to overshoot for him though, as he remains a point guard who doesn’t hit threes.

Brook Lopez is struggling out of the gates and isn’t giving his owners the value they expected when they drafted him in the second or third rounds of most drafts. The Nets have some easy opponents during the latter part of this month and Lopez is likely to get his game back on track before long.

Kevin Durant is putting up solid numbers but his field goal percentage (36 percent as of Friday afternoon) has to be frustrating his owners. If there’s a time to buy low on KD, who was likely a top six overall pick in most drafts, now’s the time.

O.J. Mayo and Mike Conley are already stifled by Allen Iverson‘s presence on the squad, but there are already murmurs of The Answer being shipped out of Memphis sooner than later. It might be a stretch, but trading for Mayo or Conley on the cheap now could pay big dividends later in the season.

Sell High:

Iverson played well in his second game with the Grizzlies and will likely put up around 15 points and 4 assists per game. There’s also a chance he might actually become the squeaky wheel that gets the grease and squeeze himself into the starting lineup at some point. But with so much drama already clouding the Grizzlies and their young backcourt, Iverson could be dealt eventually. If he does, look for him to land with a contender, which would mean fewer minutes and smaller numbers from A.I.

Gilbert Arenas is playing well so far, but he’s not grabbing too many rebounds and is turning the ball over 3.8 times per game so far. Still, he’s one of the most buzzed-about players right now and a lot of owners are probably regretting not drafting him. Add to this the notion that Arenas is still working off rust and it’s clear that there is a lot of demand for him right now. If you own Agent Zero and aren’t yet convinced that he’ll avoid a handful of DNPs this season, you could get some nice value for him right now.

Brandon Jennings is receiving some well-deserved attention right now. He’s putting up fantastic fantasy numbers (except for the 3.3 turnovers per game) and is looking like an absolute beast so far. However, with Michael Redd slated to return in about 10 days, Jennings’ value could take a hit soon enough. He’s still not immune from the rookie wall either. It will be tough to trade away such a steal, but his value might not get much higher than this.

Lamar Odom has thrived with Pau Gasol out and should have a great weekend with Andrew Bynum likely out for a game or two. But when both return, Odom will be relegated to the bench again where he’ll see fewer minutes and will struggle to put up solid lines consistently.

Grant Hill looks rejuvenated this year and is grabbing lots of rebounds. He had a bad game against Orlando this week, but so did his team. If Hill can piece together another solid game or two, think about trading him for more reliable, younger value in return.

Andray Blatche has fared very well in the absence of Antawn Jamison. But with Jamison seemingly in good shape and set to return in the near future, Blatche’s numbers will fall. He’ll still be worth owning in most leagues, but deal him before it’s too late.

