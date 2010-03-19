Buy Low, Sell High: Fantasy Week 21

Buy Low:
Chauncey Billups has shot 4-21 (19 percent) in his last two games and averaged just 10 points, 1.5 rebounds and 5 assists during that time. He’s much better than this and should find another hot streak sooner than later.
Dwight Howard‘s last two games were stinkers, as he’s averaged 9.5 points, 9 rebounds and 2.5 blocks during this stretch. So long as you can handle his well-known weaknesses, buying low on him would be pretty savvy.
Eric Gordon is back from another injury but has struggled in his two games back. He finished last season with a bang and is poised to do the same â€“ so long as he can stay healthy.
Joe Johnson, Derrick Rose, Chris Paul and any other productive fantasy players who are injured should be considered buy-low candidates.
Sell High:
Jose Calderon is starting again and has had a few nice games lately but he’s likely to share time with Jarrett Jack, which will keep a low ceiling on his value.
Tim Duncan hasn’t had a DNP in quite a long time, which should worry his owners. If your league doesn’t have a trade deadline, do your best to deal him before too long.
Richard Jefferson is on a nice little roll right now but if there’s one thing that he’s shown a penchant for, it’s nagging inconsistency. Expect another dry spell sooner than later.
I got a bye week dis week (2nd place)
-Are the Dwill & Pau injuries serious enough that they may miss time next week?
-Is David Lee beast enough 2 play next week or should I pick up a FA (Diaw, Brewer, Battier, Thompson)
@Mike: Both are good to go tonight, and they should be fine next week, too.
David Lee is beast enough for that. I’d only consider Diaw or Thompson for three games instead of Lee, but it’s tough to recommend benching Lee, who’s had good games against Denver and Phoenix already this season.
Doc,
How will Deng’s injury affect my semifinal contest next week? Should I consider dropping him for Beno, Channing Frye, K-Mart or anyone else that has a a low-ownership rate?
Thanks,
Paul
Hey Doc,
I’m at my wits end with my forwards. I have Deng and Kirilenko who are both injury risks (both with calf injuries I might add) moving forward. I have one more week before my playoffs start (and I’m guaranteed a spot). I’m considering dropping both (Deng because I don’t know if he’ll be available, AK47 because of the up and down with the injury) but I’m not sure if it’s a wise move. Here are my options:
Reggie Williams
Taj Gibson
Ryan Gomes
Corey Brewer
Ersan Ilyasova
Udonis Haslem
Chris Hunter
Ime Udoka
Give me your prognosis on Deng and AK47’s injuries and if it’s worth droppting them for any of these guys. Also, if CP3 comes back and Collison is invalid, do you think Terrence Williams or Toney Douglas is the better replacement for Collison? Thanks so much for the input!
@Paul: He’s probably out another 2-3 weeks, so yeah, cut ties with him. Beno’s a pretty good option.
@kdog78: I’d definitely swap out Deng for Gibson. Deng seems done for the regular season.
AK-47 should return in the near future, but might not be able to go next week. If you want to hold onto him, that’s fine. Otherwise, give Ilyasova or Williams a look.
Toney Douglas is probably the guy to go with, especially since he’ll fill in better for the point guard stats you’d lose.
Droppable guys: Taj Gibson & Tmac
Available on wire: J.Noah, JMaxiell, R.Williams, CJ Miles, & R.Lopez.
Thoughts on an exchange? I can throw away this week, but I need someone for the week of the 29th (first round of my playoffs). Thanks as usual…
Doc,
A rare second post but the recent Andrew Bynum news has got me scrambling.
If he’s out for six games, that’s a complete week that I will be missing him. I’m already pretty thin with CP3’s sitting on my bench with injury and an adjustments coming up soon.
Do I drop Bynum for the likes of: Channing Fyre, Roy Hibbert or Kendrick Perkins?
Other possible pick ups: Omri Casspi, Drew Gooden?
Also, if and when CP3 returns, would you pick up Jonny Flynn in Darren Collison’s place IF and ONLY IF Collison’s production takes a HUGE hit?
Thanks,
Paul
Doc should I swap collison for jrue holiday or Toney Douglas now or should I wait it out to see what happens with him when CP3 is back?
@Conrad: I’d swap out T-Mac for Williams, maybe Noah if you’re bullish on him being able to ramp up his minutes (which I’m not sure of).
@Paul: I like Gooden and Hibbert the most of those options. And yes, I think making the swap would be wise, especially since the Lakers will likely limit Bynum’s minutes when he returns.
@Jamal: Though it sounds like the Hornets will try to play Collison alongside CP3, I’d be shocked if he ended up with more value than those two. I’d look at Douglas and Holiday, in that order.