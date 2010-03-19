Buy Low, Sell High: Fantasy Week 21

Buy Low:

Chauncey Billups has shot 4-21 (19 percent) in his last two games and averaged just 10 points, 1.5 rebounds and 5 assists during that time. He’s much better than this and should find another hot streak sooner than later.

Dwight Howard‘s last two games were stinkers, as he’s averaged 9.5 points, 9 rebounds and 2.5 blocks during this stretch. So long as you can handle his well-known weaknesses, buying low on him would be pretty savvy.

Eric Gordon is back from another injury but has struggled in his two games back. He finished last season with a bang and is poised to do the same â€“ so long as he can stay healthy.

Joe Johnson, Derrick Rose, Chris Paul and any other productive fantasy players who are injured should be considered buy-low candidates.

Sell High:

Jose Calderon is starting again and has had a few nice games lately but he’s likely to share time with Jarrett Jack, which will keep a low ceiling on his value.

Tim Duncan hasn’t had a DNP in quite a long time, which should worry his owners. If your league doesn’t have a trade deadline, do your best to deal him before too long.

Richard Jefferson is on a nice little roll right now but if there’s one thing that he’s shown a penchant for, it’s nagging inconsistency. Expect another dry spell sooner than later.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

