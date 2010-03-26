Buy Low, Sell High: Fantasy Week 22

Buy Low:

Chris Paul is averaging 8 points, 2 threes, 1 rebound, 5 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.5 turnovers in his two games since returning from knee surgery. He played 21 minutes in his first game and 31 minutes in his second game, which is good to see. Expect CP3 to return to something close to his peak form before the season is up.

Aaron Brooks has struggled with his shot in his last five games and has plummeted back to earth after his white-hot start to the month. However, with a strong playoff schedule and his demonstrated ability to bounce back after hitting rough patches, Brooks is a prime buy-low candidate.

Ben Gordon is showing slightly better consistency in March and is playing around 29 minutes on most nights. He’s probably still nailed to benches in most leagues so if you can get him on the cheap, why not?

Kevin Martin, Andrew Bynum, Andrei Kirilenko and any other productive fantasy players who are injured should be considered buy-low candidates.

Sell High:

Ron Artest is on a decent streak right now and is averaging 3 steals in his last four games. However, with Bynum set to return by the end of the month and after having a great 16/8/3 line with 5 steals and a block in his last game, it seems prime time to sell high on Artest.

Darren Collison has managed to retain most of his value despite coming off the bench in CP3’s first two games back. However, his minutes have declined from 35 to 31 in those two contests. Sell him off to an owner who feels optimistic about Collison’s ability to keep this up, because he won’t.

Jermaine O’Neal is averaging 24.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in his last two games, which is nice to see. But he’s usually not this productive and will toss in a clunker soon enough. This is probably the last time O’Neal’s owners will have to sell high on him.

