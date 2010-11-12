Buy Low, Sell High: Fantasy Week 3

Buy Low:

Al Jefferson: His averages aren’t that bad, but the downer for Jefferson’s owners so far this season has been his inconsistency. For a guy who was most likely picked in the top 25 of most drafts, he’s been more than a bit disappointing. Chalk it up to a completely new situation in Utah. The good signs are that he’s averaging nearly 38 minutes a night, rebounding and blocking shots relatively well, and is shooting 78 percent from the line, up from a miserable 68 percent last season. The consistency will come soon enough for Jefferson, who should be fine going forward.

Brook Lopez: Let’s face it: the Lopez brothers are no Gasol brothers. The elder Lopez is the early favorite for fantasy bust of the year. While he started the season on a strong note, his production has quickly fallen off the cliff. Most recently, he finished with 4 points and 6 rebounds in just 18:36 against the Cavs on Wednesday night. While Lopez is far from a lock to completely turn things around, he can’t get any worse than this â€“ can he? It might be hard to buy low on him, given his high draft position, but try your best.

Danilo Gallinari: I was very high on Gallo heading into the season, but so far he’s making me look like a fool. As his wrist heals up and as he gets acclimated to his new teammates, Gallinari should be back to his solid self before the month is up.

Gilbert Arenas: Admittedly, this is a buy-low candidate for the bold. Arenas’ ankle is still less than 100 percent, but two of his first three games of the season were relatively solid. As his ankle heals and once he gets his starting gig back, Arenas should be a solid fantasy player who will rain in threes. The risks are, of course, his health.

John Salmons: He recently claimed that he’s back in game shape, which means his minutes and numbers should stabilize soon. Salmons has been limited thus far by a balky knee but once that’s fully behind him, he’ll return to being an all-around fantasy asset.

Andre Iguodala, Carlos Boozer, Aaron Brooks and any other productive fantasy players who are injured should be considered buy-low candidates.

Sell High:

John Wall: Fresh off of a triple-double and with early averages that are better than many expected, Wall is a prime sell-high candidate. This isn’t to say that he won’t continue being a good fantasy player this season â€“ there’s just too much risk to his value from the likes of Arenas and the rookie wall. If you can find an owner who’s crushing hard on Wall lately, you can probably nab someone that has a lower potential for decline.

Joakim Noah: Comments about Kevin Garnett and all, Noah has been quite a specimen so far in 2010-11. While it might be tough to trade away someone who’s averaging 16/15 along with a steal and 2.2 blocks per night, it’s even harder to see Noah keep this pace up once Carlos Boozer returns, presumably later this month. He’s a mighty-fine trade chip right now and you should explore the possibility of striking while the iron is red hot.

Dorell Wright: Wright has been one of the most pleasant surprises this season. He’s hitting a blistering 3.3 threes per game and is also averaging 1.3 steals and one block per game. However, his hot start was due in part to Stephen Curry‘s early injury, and his production has looked a bit shaky in the last four games, all with Curry back in the lineup. Wright also has a checkered history when it comes to health-related DNPs, so there are good reasons to at least explore his trade value.

Serge Ibaka: As expected, Ibaka has been a solid fantasy force, averaging around 11/8 and a two blocks per game. He’s benefited from a starting job and extra run in the past two games because of Jeff Green‘s sprained ankle, but Ibaka will be relegated to his bench role once Green returns. While he’ll still be a good source of rebounds and blocks, his minutes will be limited throughout the season and it might be a good idea to see if you can trade him for someone whose minutes are a little more secure.

Manu Ginobili: Batman has been a straight-up monster in his first seven games of the season. We all knew Ginobili could explode whenever he got 30+ minutes of run, but this kind of outburst at the start of the season was unexpected by all but the most optimistic of fantasy owners. However, as the season wears on, we can expect coach Gregg Popovich to rein in Ginobili’s minutes, which are at a career-high 34:06 per game so far in 2010-11. He’s got top-10 averages right now and if you’re pessimistic about his chances at keeping it up, now is the time to sell.

