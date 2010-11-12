Buy Low, Sell High: Fantasy Week 3

Buy Low:
Al Jefferson: His averages aren’t that bad, but the downer for Jefferson’s owners so far this season has been his inconsistency. For a guy who was most likely picked in the top 25 of most drafts, he’s been more than a bit disappointing. Chalk it up to a completely new situation in Utah. The good signs are that he’s averaging nearly 38 minutes a night, rebounding and blocking shots relatively well, and is shooting 78 percent from the line, up from a miserable 68 percent last season. The consistency will come soon enough for Jefferson, who should be fine going forward.
Brook Lopez: Let’s face it: the Lopez brothers are no Gasol brothers. The elder Lopez is the early favorite for fantasy bust of the year. While he started the season on a strong note, his production has quickly fallen off the cliff. Most recently, he finished with 4 points and 6 rebounds in just 18:36 against the Cavs on Wednesday night. While Lopez is far from a lock to completely turn things around, he can’t get any worse than this â€“ can he? It might be hard to buy low on him, given his high draft position, but try your best.
Danilo Gallinari: I was very high on Gallo heading into the season, but so far he’s making me look like a fool. As his wrist heals up and as he gets acclimated to his new teammates, Gallinari should be back to his solid self before the month is up.
Gilbert Arenas: Admittedly, this is a buy-low candidate for the bold. Arenas’ ankle is still less than 100 percent, but two of his first three games of the season were relatively solid. As his ankle heals and once he gets his starting gig back, Arenas should be a solid fantasy player who will rain in threes. The risks are, of course, his health.
John Salmons: He recently claimed that he’s back in game shape, which means his minutes and numbers should stabilize soon. Salmons has been limited thus far by a balky knee but once that’s fully behind him, he’ll return to being an all-around fantasy asset.
Andre Iguodala, Carlos Boozer, Aaron Brooks and any other productive fantasy players who are injured should be considered buy-low candidates.
Sell High:
John Wall: Fresh off of a triple-double and with early averages that are better than many expected, Wall is a prime sell-high candidate. This isn’t to say that he won’t continue being a good fantasy player this season â€“ there’s just too much risk to his value from the likes of Arenas and the rookie wall. If you can find an owner who’s crushing hard on Wall lately, you can probably nab someone that has a lower potential for decline.
Joakim Noah: Comments about Kevin Garnett and all, Noah has been quite a specimen so far in 2010-11. While it might be tough to trade away someone who’s averaging 16/15 along with a steal and 2.2 blocks per night, it’s even harder to see Noah keep this pace up once Carlos Boozer returns, presumably later this month. He’s a mighty-fine trade chip right now and you should explore the possibility of striking while the iron is red hot.
Dorell Wright: Wright has been one of the most pleasant surprises this season. He’s hitting a blistering 3.3 threes per game and is also averaging 1.3 steals and one block per game. However, his hot start was due in part to Stephen Curry‘s early injury, and his production has looked a bit shaky in the last four games, all with Curry back in the lineup. Wright also has a checkered history when it comes to health-related DNPs, so there are good reasons to at least explore his trade value.
Serge Ibaka: As expected, Ibaka has been a solid fantasy force, averaging around 11/8 and a two blocks per game. He’s benefited from a starting job and extra run in the past two games because of Jeff Green‘s sprained ankle, but Ibaka will be relegated to his bench role once Green returns. While he’ll still be a good source of rebounds and blocks, his minutes will be limited throughout the season and it might be a good idea to see if you can trade him for someone whose minutes are a little more secure.
Manu Ginobili: Batman has been a straight-up monster in his first seven games of the season. We all knew Ginobili could explode whenever he got 30+ minutes of run, but this kind of outburst at the start of the season was unexpected by all but the most optimistic of fantasy owners. However, as the season wears on, we can expect coach Gregg Popovich to rein in Ginobili’s minutes, which are at a career-high 34:06 per game so far in 2010-11. He’s got top-10 averages right now and if you’re pessimistic about his chances at keeping it up, now is the time to sell.
i traded lamar odom and jarrett jack away for stephen jackson and kirk hinrich. 8 categories, no turnovers. good trade?
also waiver has players like travis outlaw, ramon sessions, kris humphries, sonny weems, and jonny flynn. lower end of my team include toney douglas, al thornton, caron butler, greg oden… any of these worth switch outs?
Buy low on Kaman for Augustin what do you think Doc? Thanks
@nola: I think you sold yourself a little short on Odom, but once Bynum returns this deal should prove to be decent. I’d hold steady for now.
@RonnieFields: Augustin’s too much to give up for Kaman.
I’m in a h2h league with the standard categories + orebs.
What do you think of trading Mr. Longoria for Ibaka?
I don’t think his minutes will go down that much even with Green returning and I think he’ll take over the starting job from Krstic before the season’s over.
Wadda ya say?
@Slickyrickyross: Parker’s playing really well, but if you really need/want those boards and blocks, it might be a decent deal. You might be able to do better though.
i traded my tony parker for troy murphy straight up. Good sell high buy low trade? points league
Hey Doc,
I’ve been having a great week production wise with assists from Rondo, points from Millsap, and a crazy 31/31 line from Kevin Love in tonight’s game. My issue is, I only have 1 SF on my roster, Wesley Johnson, a guy I admittedly know nothing about. I could use some help with 3s, and FT% cats. Avail. on the wire is:
Mike Dunleavy
Mike Miller
JR Smith
CJ Miles
Rip Hamilton
Rasual Butler
Shannon Brown
Travis Outlaw
Should I drop Wesley Johnson for any of these guys? Still leaves me with 1 SF, but I don’t know who else on my roster I could part with. (12 team roto)
My roster:
Rondo
Felton
Toney Douglass
Beno
E. Gordon
Belinelli
Millsap
Amare
K. Love
Hibbert
Blatche
B. Griffin
Wesley Johnson
Jefferson or Lopez going on?
i have lopez and i want jefferson
Hey Doc,
Should I offer Ibaka and Richard jefferson for Brook Lopez? I’m also negotiating a richard jefferson and biedrins/ibaka for marc Gasol Trade. This is my roster:
Jason Kidd
Tyreke Evans
Kevin Durant
Oj Mayo
Gallinari
Millsap
Blatche
Tyrus thomas
Biedrins
Richard Jefferson
Andrew Bynum
Kyle Lowry
Ibaka
-Thanks
Hey Doc,
What do you make on Anthony Randolph? My waiver wire is pretty thin … not much out there. Where is this potential everyone is talking about !?!?
Doc,
What kind of players should I aim for with Ginobili?
Hey Doc,
I have Holiday, Lebron, Ginobili, Kidd, and Bledsoe so I think I have assists and steals locked down. The problem is that my rebounds and blocks are a bit weak. I am thinking I should try to get rid of Kidd and Bledsoe. Any thoughts on who I might target? Your thoughts on my team in general and any advice you can offer is appreciated.
My team:
Jrue
E. Gordon
Mayo
Lebron
Odom
B. Griffin
Blatche
Kidd
Ginobili
Bench:
Bynum
Bledsoe
T. Williams
Boobie Gibson
Thanks Doc!
Hey doc:
How’s this trade look? I’m trying to sell high on noah and trade away brandon roy
noah, roy and demarcus cousins for roy hibbert, monta ellis, and troy murphy
Yo Doc,
Thanks for the quick reply, h2h league with standard cats + o boards, my bosh and batum for his brook lopez and deng??
Hey Doc
Should i give up dwight and conley for Dirk??
Doc, who do you think should I get, I have Al Thornton (been playing good except the last 2 games) and may still log a lot mins until J-Howard gets back. Anyway, you think I should grab Al Harrington from waivers? or Carl Landry?
a bit short on rebs.
10 teams, H2H
doc, you think using my #1 waiver for Belini is smart? its a deeep 16team-13player league. i would be dropping Bogans – i needed steals bad. also, you think my Pau+T.Murphy for his B.Lopez+Aldridge+AK47 is decent? thanks for your insight!
Doc, do I win this trade?
10 team H2H points league.-
I send:
Aldridge (46)
Green (40)
Curry (46)
I receive:
Nash (51)
G. Wallace (50)
Salmons (27)
The numbers are the fantasy points they’ve been averaging.
Also, who do you think is more productive?
Dunleavy or Stuckey?
Hey Doc,
i’m in a Deep 16team H2h league..
I need your advice on this, I have Robin Lopez and Anthony Randolph on my team. As you well know, right now they are not much better than eddy curry in fantasy value.
What do you think i should do with them? not much to work with on the FA list as well.. I could maybe pick up some injured guys like mike miller, pryzbilla, or josh howard but i already have Oden and Brooks on my team as well.
Appreciate the help as always, big thanks
Last thing before you post your weekend analysis Doc,
Who should I bench today?
Eric Gordon vs NJ
Rodney Stuckey vs GS
AK47 vs OKC
Brook Lopez vs LAC
Marc Gasol vs Orl
@Josh Tha roc: Part of me says yes, a bigger part says no. I’m not optimistic about Murphy’s chances for righting the ship this season, and Parker seems to have figured out how to do more than he used to do.
@Lady Luck: I’d swap out Douglas for Dunleavy.
@Colton: I’d give the edge to Jefferson for now, since I’m not optimistic about how Lopez will adjust when Murphy gets healthy. But it’s nearly a coin flip.
@kd35: I don’t see a problem with either deal.
@Kevin H: If there’s no one appealing on the wire, no need to drop Randolph yet. When he gets minutes he racks up stats, and I’m still optimistic that he’ll get 20+ minutes on a steady basis soon enough.
@Jonez: Aim for whoever you want. He’s a top-10 stud so far.
@Mad at Llamas: Guys like Roy Hibbert, Joakim Noah, Marcus Camby and Al Jefferson should be on your radar. Aim high, but not too high. I think you have the right idea.
@sonic: Good deal for you if it happens, but I doubt it, since Roy’s shaky situation is common knowledge in most leagues by now.
@Slickyrickyross: I like that deal for you, though you should expect a drop-off from Deng by month’s end.
@ChocolatePoo: You can probably do better, but if you’re in a shallow league, it’s not the worst idea.
@ManilaFTW: I fully support either swap, though Harrington probably offers the more steady value.
@tigerstyLe: It’s not the worst way to use it.
That deal seems fine to me.
@Duck: I like the deal for you, especially if Nash keeps it up. I’d go Dunleavy, but he’s the more fragile option, of course. Tough call, but I’d bench AK.
@??: I’d consider dropping Lopez, but not Randolph just yet. It might be nice to hold Miller, but only if you think it won’t hurt your chances today.