Buy Low, Sell High: Fantasy Week 3

Al Jefferson will miss the next two games to tend to a family illness, but it’ll give him some time to rest, too. He’s shown glimpses of life and his steady uphill path to recovery should reach its peak by the beginning of December.

Andre Miller is starting alongside Steve Blake, but the chances for him taking over as the sole starting point guard are getting better.

David West has been pedestrian at best so far, but maybe a new coach will help his production. Chris Paul might also make special efforts to help out his reliable big man.

Amar’e Stoudemire is clearly struggling in many ways this season but his conditioning and lift off his legs will return before long. The Suns are running such a great offense and Stoudemire is so good that it’s almost certain he’ll pick things up in a big way.

J.R. Smith is back and off to a slow start. He’s not guaranteed a starting spot, but he could eventually play 30+ minutes on a consistent basis and should put up slightly better numbers than last season.

Gerald Wallace is co-leading the NBA in rebounding, along with Joakim Noah, at 12.3 per game, but his scoring, assists, blocks, threes and shooting percentages are all down from last season. The Bobcats are struggling but Crash will improve his numbers, especially with a feeble backcourt to compensate for.

Caron Butler is also experiencing the struggles Wallace is. Look for the return of Antawn Jamison to possibly help his numbers.

Jamison, Pau Gasol, Troy Murphy, Tony Parker, Devin Harris, Kevin Martin, Eric Gordon, Kevin Love and any other productive players who are injured should be considered buy-low candidates.

Elton Brand might be come as a surprise under this heading, but his name still means more than his actual value (or lack thereof) to some owners. Also, coach Eddie Jordan recently said there has been some discussion of shuffling the starting lineup (read: benching Brand) but that he doesn’t want to “touch that nerve right now.” Trade Brand before his wearisome lines render his name worthless.

Channing Frye is off to a great start but he’s bound to have his rough patches, especially against good teams like the Lakers last night. It’s his first season as a three-point shooting big man so don’t expect him to maintain top-35 value for much longer.

Trevor Ariza‘s only weaknesses are his low shooting percentage and frequent turnovers, which were expected heading into this season. But with Tracy McGrady nearing his return, Ariza will be hard-pressed to maintain his production. He’ll still be valuable, especially when T-Mac is sidelined with his injuries, but this might be the time to deal him if you’re looking to improve a weak area on your roster.

Vince Carter will still be a strong fantasy start every week, but he could see some inconsistency once Rashard Lewis returns on Monday.

Ben Gordon is playing very well right now, but minutes and shots might be a bit more scant once Richard Hamilton returns.

Lamar Odom is tough to trade away, but his minutes, production and consistency will all take a hit once Gasol returns.

Larry Hughes has managed to be a top-25 player so far this season, but with Nate Robinson returning and Toney Douglas playing well, it’s prime time to swap Hughes for a more reliable player.

