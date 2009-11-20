Buy Low, Sell High: Fantasy Week 4

Buy Low:
Amar’e Stoudemire is scoring well again, but he’s not racking up the rebounds or blocks yet. Expect those parts of his game to improve before December rolls around. He’s not as cheap as he was last week and he’s probably going to be even more expensive to get next week.
Danilo Gallinari has lost the hot hand he had during the first three games of the season, but his starting job remains safe and he’ll continue to get enough minutes to produce nice lines and hit loads of threes. He used to be overrated, but is now underrated.
Al Jefferson should’ve been on your buy-low radar for a while now, and though, like Stoudemire, he’s not as cheap as he was before, you might still be able to nab him away for a slight discount.
O.J. Mayo is back on track to have an improved season from last year now that Allen Iverson is out of town. Look for him to steadily build his numbers up.
Shawn Marion has been hampered by an ankle injury lately, but with Josh Howard out again for a while, The Matrix looks set to receive enough minutes to put up decent lines once he’s healthy. Don’t expect too much from him, but expect his value to rise again in the near future.
Spencer Hawes isn’t doing much with the starting job he finally earned. The emergence of Jason Thompson hasn’t helped, but Hawes should improve his stats sooner than later.
Paul Millsap has been slightly better lately, though he isn’t blowing anyone away. With a Jazz frontline that’s susceptible to injuries, it’s almost certain that Millsap will put up some strings of nice lines in the future. Don’t give up too much for him, but if you need help with rebounds, steals and blocks, Millsap deserves a look.
Chris Paul, Eric Gordon, Marcus Camby, Kevin Martin, Jameer Nelson, Andris Biedrins, Kevin Love and any other productive players who are injured should be considered buy-low candidates.
Sell High:
Larry Hughes has too many things working against him: a history of fleeting spells of value, spotty health and the prospect of Iverson joining the Knicks. He’s been superb so far this season, but the chances of him sustaining this high level of play are slim.
Trevor Ariza is fulfilling, and maybe exceeding the potential that many thought he had before the season. However, Tracy McGrady is eager to return and should be cleared to play very soon. Ariza will remain a very productive fantasy player and will be far superior to T-Mac but when McGrady is on the court, he’ll likely cut into Ariza’s touches and shots.
Tim Duncan has been playing great since his return from a brief ankle injury, but he benefitted from the absence of Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili. He’s also playing more minutes than coach Gregg Popovich is probably comfortable with. His minutes and value will dip a bit once the Spurs have a healthy roster again.
Chris Douglas-Roberts has been solid so far this season, but the nearing returns of Devin Harris and Yi Jianlian threaten his value. He’ll still be worth owning in most leagues but will be more inconsistent.
Brandon Jennings is a very valuable fantasy player and should remain solid for the remainder of the year. However, with his 55-point game still fresh in many minds, the nearing return of Michael Redd and the likelihood that opponents will tweak and improve their defenses against the rookie, Jennings could looks like a good sell-high candidate.
Hey Fantasy Doc,
Take a look at my roster:
Derrick Rose
Kirk Hinrich
Monta Ellis
Grant Hill
Mike Miller
Kevin Durant
Carmelo Anthony
Jason Thompson
Tayshawn Prince
Lamar Odom
Luis Scola
Andrew Bynum
Dwight Howard
I could use help with 3s and FT%, TOs are an issue too.
Available on the wire:
Stephen Curry, Rudy Fernandez, R. Alston, James Harden, Belinelli, Ilyasova, Ty Lawson, Sefolosha, Rasuel Butler, Kendrick Perkins, J.J. Hickson, Ryan Gomes, and Kevin Love.
Any adds/drops you think I should make?
Dear Doc,
I got Dampier and T-Mac on my roster. Before you laugh, take a look at the free agents available:
Yi Jianlian
Francisco Garcia
Travis Outlaw
Antonio McDyess
Ramon Sessions
Tyrus Thomas
Kelenna Azubuike
Raja Bell
Marreese Speights
Luke Ridnour
Marco Belinelli
Luc Richard Mbah a Moute
Carlos Delfino
Derek Fisher
Jamario Moon
Devin Brown
Trenton Hassell
Flip Murray
Marcus Thornton
David Andersen
Tyler Hansbrough
Amir Johnson
D.J. Augustin
Brandon Bass
DeMar DeRozan
Toney Douglas
Matt Bonner
As you see, this is an extremely deep league. will some on of the above guys go off soon? I guess i stay put with T-Mac and Ericka D. ?!
Or should I swap injury for injury? But who?
Thanks in advance!
Who should I start, Anthony Randolph, Haslem, Millsap, or Pryzbilla. I’m starting Camby right now at C, might have to give Beastilla a shot if his back worsens.
Should I risk a little on the $10M bench hustle Anderesen Varejao? I don’t think so, but I’m leaning towards Randolph after his last game and hunger for ORebounds.
@Lady Luck: Try for a Package deal with some combo of Rose, Ellis, Hill and Odom to shore up those stats you need. Drop Prince, consider Curry, Fernandez, Love and Ilyasova, maybe Harden too.
@BNZA: I don’t have a huge problem holding onto T-Mac, but Dampier lost a ton of value recently. Consider Sessions and Douglas.
@sans: I like Randolph or Millsap. I wouldn’t go to Varejao.
You guys realize Gallo’s back is flaring up? He was laying prone, scoring 0 points in 15 minutes the other day. That’s not a good look for a 21 year old just coming off back surgery.
You can buy on this season, maybe, but not on his career. Sorry.
hey doc,
i got offered j rich for my russell westbrook, was just wondering what ur opinion was on the trade?
my team is:
young money jennings
monta
b-easy beasley
earl smith III
bogut
CDR chris douglas roberts
t-mac
jason kidd
amare
westbrook
h2h normal 9 cat league
forgot to add, its an 18 team league
Hey FD, what say you about Thaddeus Young? Dropping for Grant HIll. Good move?
@Rizwan: Given Brand’s comeback, yes.
hey doc,
should i drop nate for duhon? nate hasn’t been getting his usual minutes, thanks in advance
Hi Doc.
Is it time to drop Iverson? Even in a deep deep league (best player available: probably Eddie House or Hilton Armstrong lol).
Thanks.
Alrighty Doc. Just had a trade proposed to me. I got offered Stephen Jackson and OJ Mayo for Brandon Roy. I’m close to biting. Whatcha think?
Here’s my line up… if I take the trade.. who else should I get rid of?
Brandon Roy
Derrick Rose
Jamal Crawford
Rashard Lewis
Kenyon Martin
Jeff Green
Nene Hilario
Al Jefferson
Rajon Rondo
Rudy Fernandez
Mario Chalmers
Drew Gooden
Lamar Odom
Hello Fantasy Doc,
Do you think it would be worth it for me to dump Okafor, Carl Laundry, or Drew Gooden for Roy Hibbert?
Thanks
Will
@FD
I got offered Stephen Jackson + JTerry for Monta Ellis/Ray Allen.
And then Stephen Jackson for Trevor Ariza.
What do you think?
Thanks :)
Oops. Another offer popped up.
Scratch the Jackson/JT trade.
There is now a Stephen Jackson + Pau Gasol for Brook Lopez + Monta Ellis.
What do you think?
@jose calderon sucks: You gain on threes, lose on assists. If you want to shore up your threes, this seems like a good deal.
@Kobe: That seems solid, especially since Duhon’s starting gig is safe. Nate could heat up soon though, so keep en eye on him.
@Kobe: Bear in mind that Nate was benched yesterday for shooting on his own team’s basket and almost beating the buzzer.
@Jooks: Yes.
@fallinup: I kinda agree with @hater, but in kinder words. Good deal, but it gives you too much depth. Look to deal Martin, Odom and Gooden.
@Will: Maybe Gooden when Dampier returns.
@Duck: Consider the first one, not the second.
@Duck: I like the Gasol offer.
who to start for week 5? rank them
larry hughes, oj mayo, maggette, hedo, crawford, frye
add marion to that list, since apparently he’ll be back for tuesday
Should I drop Odom or Brewer to pick up Gallinari?
@nola: Mayo, Hedo, Maggette, Hughes, Marion, Frye, Crawford.
@Duck: Drop Brewer before Odom if you need threes.
@FD
Is Peja > Brewer?
Meaning should I drop Brewer for Peja?
@Duck: At this point, yes.
Oops. Mistake.
I already dropped Brewer for Gallinari.
So who should I drop for Peja?
Odom/Young/Anthony Randolph/Marion/Ray Allen/Camby?
Also,
I got an offer of Garnett for either Marion/Allen/Camby.
What’s your opinion FD?
Thanks.
@Duck: Young for Peja sounds good.
I think Garnett for either one of those is fair. I’d look to deal them in that order.
Ray Allen has been a let down.
His FG % has been bad this past week.
Do you think he’ll pick it up?
Based on stats Ray seems like the better giveaway, but do you still think I should trade Marion for Garnett?
@Duck: Allen should pick it up soon. He’s streaky, as most shooters are, and he still has trade value.
Young will be less reliable now that Brand is back on track.
I don’t have a problem trading Allen for Garnett either. Marion’s lack of threes this year makes him far less valuable than in years past, which kind of makes me lean toward trading him away. But if you can do without Allen’s strengths, feel free to trade him away.
Hey Doc,
I got offered Thaddeus Young for Chris Douglas Robert. Should I accept this offer?
Drop Ray Allen for Marcus Thornton?
@Richard: No, I’d keep CDR.
@WallaceNGromit: If you’re in a shallow league, sure. Thornton is good for short-term value, but Allen has better long-term value and much better trade value.