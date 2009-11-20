Buy Low, Sell High: Fantasy Week 4

Buy Low:

Amar’e Stoudemire is scoring well again, but he’s not racking up the rebounds or blocks yet. Expect those parts of his game to improve before December rolls around. He’s not as cheap as he was last week and he’s probably going to be even more expensive to get next week.

Danilo Gallinari has lost the hot hand he had during the first three games of the season, but his starting job remains safe and he’ll continue to get enough minutes to produce nice lines and hit loads of threes. He used to be overrated, but is now underrated.

Al Jefferson should’ve been on your buy-low radar for a while now, and though, like Stoudemire, he’s not as cheap as he was before, you might still be able to nab him away for a slight discount.

O.J. Mayo is back on track to have an improved season from last year now that Allen Iverson is out of town. Look for him to steadily build his numbers up.

Shawn Marion has been hampered by an ankle injury lately, but with Josh Howard out again for a while, The Matrix looks set to receive enough minutes to put up decent lines once he’s healthy. Don’t expect too much from him, but expect his value to rise again in the near future.

Spencer Hawes isn’t doing much with the starting job he finally earned. The emergence of Jason Thompson hasn’t helped, but Hawes should improve his stats sooner than later.

Paul Millsap has been slightly better lately, though he isn’t blowing anyone away. With a Jazz frontline that’s susceptible to injuries, it’s almost certain that Millsap will put up some strings of nice lines in the future. Don’t give up too much for him, but if you need help with rebounds, steals and blocks, Millsap deserves a look.

Chris Paul, Eric Gordon, Marcus Camby, Kevin Martin, Jameer Nelson, Andris Biedrins, Kevin Love and any other productive players who are injured should be considered buy-low candidates.

Sell High:

Larry Hughes has too many things working against him: a history of fleeting spells of value, spotty health and the prospect of Iverson joining the Knicks. He’s been superb so far this season, but the chances of him sustaining this high level of play are slim.

Trevor Ariza is fulfilling, and maybe exceeding the potential that many thought he had before the season. However, Tracy McGrady is eager to return and should be cleared to play very soon. Ariza will remain a very productive fantasy player and will be far superior to T-Mac but when McGrady is on the court, he’ll likely cut into Ariza’s touches and shots.

Tim Duncan has been playing great since his return from a brief ankle injury, but he benefitted from the absence of Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili. He’s also playing more minutes than coach Gregg Popovich is probably comfortable with. His minutes and value will dip a bit once the Spurs have a healthy roster again.

Chris Douglas-Roberts has been solid so far this season, but the nearing returns of Devin Harris and Yi Jianlian threaten his value. He’ll still be worth owning in most leagues but will be more inconsistent.

Brandon Jennings is a very valuable fantasy player and should remain solid for the remainder of the year. However, with his 55-point game still fresh in many minds, the nearing return of Michael Redd and the likelihood that opponents will tweak and improve their defenses against the rookie, Jennings could looks like a good sell-high candidate.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

