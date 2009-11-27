Buy Low, Sell High: Fantasy Week 5

Buy Low:

Chauncey Billups is struggling with his shooting and scoring right now, but the rest of his game is fairly intact. He remains a top fantasy point guard and can probably be nabbed for 80 cents on the dollar right now.

Devin Harris hasn’t been very productive since returning from his groin injury but he should eventually log more minutes and consequently put up numbers closer to where they were last season.

O.J. Mayo should be thriving now that Allen Iverson is out of Memphis, but he’s struggled to be more than ordinary so far. He should eventually adjust to playing with a more prominent frontcourt and though he might have a hard time improving vastly on his numbers last season, Mayo should return to form soon.

Rashard Lewis has been dreadful so far this season. His shooting has been off and he might be struggling to adjust to his new squad, but he’s too good to remain this bad for long. Impatient owners might be willing to sell him off at a discount.

Danny Granger, Kevin Love, Elton Brand, Mike Miller, Andris Biedrins, Jameer Nelson, Andrew Bogut and any other productive players who are injured should be considered buy-low candidates.

Sell High:

Marcus Camby has been beastly lately, but his health remains shaky and his owners probably won’t want to find out how he’ll fare when Blake Griffin returns to the court.

Tony Parker has been putting up solid all-around numbers this season and he’ll benefit from the absence of Manu Ginobili in the backcourt for a couple more games. Once Batman returns, however, Parker’s production could take a slight hit.

Monta Ellis is playing out of his mind, body and soul lately, partly thanks to some heavy minutes. It’s unlikely that he’ll be playing this many minutes for much longer, and the remaining possibility of a trade poses a slight threat to his value.

