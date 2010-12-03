Buy Low, Sell High: Fantasy Week 6

Buy Low:

David Lee is finally back after missing eight games due to his funky elbow. His three games back since returning have been fine, but not anything to write home about, and the same can be said about his season so far. Lee has taken a step back from his stellar 2009-10 marks in every statistical category except for steals. Nevertheless, he remains an important cog in that Warriors offense and should find his way back into fantasy glory once he starts jelling with his new team.

Carmelo Anthony has had a bad week, thanks in part to a bout with the flu and an ejection from a game. Guys like ‘Melo are hard to buy low on and this small window may be the only chance owners will have to get him at even a small discount. It’s worth a shot.

Danilo Gallinari is a shooter first and foremost, despite the other skills he exhibits on the stat sheet. That means he’ll encounter hot and cold streaks. After a string of very hot games, Gallo has cooled off in the past couple weeks and might be getting on the nerves of his owners who aren’t cool with the up-and-downs he’s taken them on so far this season.

Jason Terry is another shooter, and he’s struggled mightily with his shot lately. Rodrigue Beaubois‘ nearing return might be striking extra fear into his owners’ hearts, and you should take every opportunity to remind them of Beaubois’ (overrated) potential to wreak havoc on Terry’s value when you try to buy him on the cheap.

Rajon Rondo is coming of a hamstring injury and is dealing with foot pain. His three games since his return from a three-game absence have been decent, but not great by any means. Some of his owners might be getting worried about his health issues and could be getting tired of his lack of scoring, paltry threes and frequent turnovers. Rondo’s only missed 12 games in his four-season career, so his health shouldn’t be too much of a concern, and in head-to-head leagues, his weaknesses might fit your strategy just fine. Try getting him at a discount if you can.

Joe Johnson, Aaron Brooks, Andrew Bogut and any other productive fantasy players who are injured should be considered buy-low candidates.

Manu Ginobili has been a beast this season, but the reason why his owners should seriously consider selling high are simple: he’s had a history of racking up just enough DNPs to be annoying, and he’s averaging a career-high 33:12 per game. Those minutes will be reined in soon enough, since coach Gregg Popovich likes resting his stars, and since the Spurs are playing very well, sitting in first place in the West. Ginobili should be able to snag his owners someone much more reliable in a smart deal.

Tyson Chandler has surpassed just about all expectations and has even played himself out of an expected timeshare with Brendan Haywood in Dallas. But he’s another brittle guy, one who has missed 68 games in the past two seasons. If he gets banged up down the line (which is very likely), Haywood will be breathing down his neck to replace him. There are safer options to be had.

Andris Biedrins has notched double-digit rebounds in four straight games, but with Lee back in the lineup, his steady string of happy times is coming to a close. There probably won’t be a better time to sell high on Biedrins than now.

Channing Frye looks really good right now. Not only his he hitting threes, but he’s blocking shots. The sad news is that there’s already word that Robin Lopez is possibly about two weeks away from returning to the lineup, and that means Frye could be headed back to the bench and around 25 minutes a game sooner than his owners would hope.

Blake Griffin has amassed six straight double-doubles and looks really good right now. Nevertheless, his weaknesses remain prevalent: poor shooting from the free-throw line and not many blocks per game. With Chris Kaman set to return to the court as soon as tonight, Griffin will likely see a slight dip in minutes and, consequently, points and rebounds, which have been his bread and butter.

