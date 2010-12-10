Buy Low, Sell High: Fantasy Week 7

Buy Low:

Darren Collison has been underwhelming, to say the least, so far this season. He’s only playing 28:30 per game and is averaging around 14/3/4, which is tolerable at best. While it shouldn’t be an enormous surprise that coach Jim O’Brien has opted to give T.J. Ford enough minutes and consequently strangle his potential for fantasy stardom, it would certainly be a surprise if the young point guard doesn’t improve as the season wears on. Give him time to get a better grasp of that offense, get healthier and win over his coach â€“ he still stands a decent shot at getting closer to meeting expectations before the season’s up.

O.J. Mayo has been downright miserable. This isn’t to say that he’ll make a complete turnaround and recover all the value he’s lost this season, but it’s hard to believe that Mayo will remain this bad for the remainder of 2010-11. That said, keep your expectations in check if you choose to buy low on him. If you’re waiting for him to drop off an opponent’s squad, save that waiver-wire priority (because that’s what you’d likely have to use to grab him) and offer a deal to get him on the very cheap now. Don’t give up too much to get him, but if you can deal a hot player who doesn’t have bright prospects down the line in exchange for Mayo, that should be counted as a big win.

Al Harrington started the season off very strong, but has been absolutely terrible during the past few weeks. Harrington still has a lot going for him though, including a thing Nuggets frontcourt and the favorable possibility that Carmelo Anthony will be dealt from the team in the next couple months. His value has just about hit rock bottom, but there’s enough to like about his prospects for the rest of the season.

David Lee is on this list for the second straight week. His elbow is still a bit away from being 100 percent, but he continues to play hefty minutes for the Warriors. He hasn’t been a double-double beast, but he’s averaging 5.3 assists per game in his six games since his return. Lee will get healthier and better as the month wears on and by 2011, we should see him return to fantasy stardom.

JaVale McGee is not in favor with coach Flip Saunders right now, but he’s the only truly viable center the Wizards have right now and remains a blocking machine. The kid is still very raw, but he’ll get his starting job back very soon and should resume rolling along before the year’s up. He won’t get much cheaper than he is right now, and if you’re hurting for blocks, do all you can to buy low on him now.

Aaron Brooks, Joe Johnson, Stephen Curry and any other productive fantasy players who are injured should be considered buy-low candidates.

Sell High:

Thaddeus Young‘s last two games have been great. Add to this the fact that he had a solid November and it looks like we’re looking at something of a breakout year for Young. That said, the blunt truth is that he doesn’t offer much more than points, rebounds and good shooting percentages. His lack of threes, steals and blocks really limits his fantasy value in most leagues so try to sell him off before other owners realize that.

Amir Johnson has generated a lot of buzz lately, and rightfully so. He was on many sleeper lists before this season and seems to be fulfilling that label nowadays. However, he remains limited by his foul troubles and relatively undeveloped game. Add to this Ed Davis‘ return and the possibility that Reggie Evans could be back in about two months and it could be time to already test the market with Johnson and see if you can trade him for someone more reliable.

Tyreke Evans is dealing with foot problems, which shouldn’t be taken lightly. He’s been hugely disappointing, partly because of his health, and appears set to see some DNPs in the near future. Evans should be seen as a less concerning version of Brandon Roy â€“ a capable guy when healthy, but someone who probably won’t be fully healthy anytime soon. Hope that he can string together a couple solid lines and try to get good value in return for his big name.

Amar’e Stoudemire has been straight-up monstrous lately and is meeting lofty expectations so far this season. That said, the Knicks upcoming schedule for the rest of the month and into the new year looks a lot tougher than the team’s slate of opponents during their current hot streak, which means Stoudemire and his teammates will likely encounter some rocky waters. If you can trade him for a reliable top-five stud, you should seriously consider making the switch.

Paul Millsap has really cooled off after his hot start to the season, so the window to sell really high on him has passed. But with Mehmet Okur getting closer and closer to returning and threatening the chemistry and minutes of that frontcourt, Millsap might have already reached his peak this season. He’ll retain solid fantasy value the rest of the way, especially with the likelihood of DNPs in that frontcourt, but you might be able to get good value for him now before more uncertainty sets in.

