Buy The Shirt Dwyane Wade Wore To Celebrate Miami’s NBA Title

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Miami Heat #Dwyane Wade
06.27.12 6 years ago

In the aftermath of the championship that had been nearly two years in the making, the Miami Heat partied all weekend long, and Dwyane Wade celebrated by rocking his memorable “Team No Sleep” t-shirt. We’ve already shown you what the Big Three wore to the club this weekend to take in their title glory. Now you can own a piece of it yourself.

Fresh Connection Brand is releasing the dope “Team No Sleep” shirt (from the Fresh Connection Brand and Team Wade collaboration) that Wade and his entourage had on this weekend.

Once 1 p.m. ET hits today, you can go to their online store and cop yours for $30. They will be available in both men’s and women’s sizes.

Will you buy a shirt?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Miami Heat#Dwyane Wade
TAGSDWYANE WADEFresh Connection BrandMIAMI HEATStyle - Kicks and GearTeam No Sleep

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP