Buy The Shirt Dwyane Wade Wore To Celebrate Miami’s NBA Title

In the aftermath of the championship that had been nearly two years in the making, the Miami Heat partied all weekend long, and Dwyane Wade celebrated by rocking his memorable “Team No Sleep” t-shirt. We’ve already shown you what the Big Three wore to the club this weekend to take in their title glory. Now you can own a piece of it yourself.

Fresh Connection Brand is releasing the dope “Team No Sleep” shirt (from the Fresh Connection Brand and Team Wade collaboration) that Wade and his entourage had on this weekend.

Once 1 p.m. ET hits today, you can go to their online store and cop yours for $30. They will be available in both men’s and women’s sizes.

Will you buy a shirt?

