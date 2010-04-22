Byron Scott already angling for the Chicago Bulls job

Funny how perception works. John Calipari managed to land Derrick Rose, Tyreke Evans and John Wall as a recruiter, oversaw them for one year each before they went pro, and now he’s known as the college coach to mold NBA point guards. Now the best PG’s in high school are fighting amongst each other for the right to play for Coach Cal at Kentucky.

Meanwhile, Byron Scott made his NBA head coaching bones as the boss of Jason Kidd (New Jersey) during his prime and Chris Paul (New Orleans) during his rise to superstardom. But the perception isn’t that Scott — who played with Magic Johnson on the Lakers — molds great NBA point guards; it’s that Scott has to lean on great point guards to make himself look good.

Either way, Scott is setting himself up to work with another elite PG should he get another head coaching job. In a recent radio interview, Scott said he’d be interested in taking over the Chicago Bulls in the (likely) event that Vinny Del Negro is fired after this season. That would put Scott in charge of the development of Derrick Rose.

Before any of that, though, remember Del Negro hasn’t been fired and still has one more year left on his contract. But with reports that he got into an actual physical fight with Bulls VP John Paxson, plus widespread criticism of his ability on the bench and other public issues with team management, it would be a surprise if Del Negro survives the summer with his job.

“Chicago is a city I love,” Scott said on ESPN 1000 radio. “I spend time in Chicago during the summers, and coaching in the Eastern Conference, I’ve been in Chicago a bunch of times.

“I wouldn’t hang the phone up, let’s put it that way. And I do think Chicago is going to be one of the better jobs that’s available, if it’s available.”

What do you think? Would Byron Scott be a good fit in Chicago?

