Byron Scott isn’t getting fired

Maybe all the Hornets need is a break from each other. After a horrendous end to what was supposed to be a year where they contended for a championship, there could have been — and could still be — a lot of turnover in the offseason. Trade rumors have already surfaced involving Tyson Chandler and David West, and even the slightly crazy yet not completely unrealistic rumor of Portland trying to pry Chris Paul from the cash-strapped N.O. organization makes more sense given the way CP’s season ended. And coach Byron Scott‘s job appeared to be in jeopardy.
Not anymore on that last one. Hornets president Hugh Weber announced today that Scott’s job is safe, that he hasn’t indicated he wants to leave (Scott would immediately become a strong candidate for the open position in Sacramento), and that any interest other teams have in the coach is “not an issue.” Scott has one more year left on his contract.
Is keeping Scott the right move for New Orleans?
he’s a good coach. they’ve had success before and they can again. i just dont think they were ready for the intensity of this years playoffs. guys are seriously getting after it and they need a little more dog in them.
Can’t knock the move: they were hurt most of the year, lost their 6th man, and sold their draft pick. BUT if they don’t get to the 2nd round AT LEAST next year – can his ass
Y would you get rid of him he’s not the one suiting up everynight to play it’s the players if someone should be fired fire the players not the coach at least not that fast everyone except chris should have a pink slip attached to their forehead for their performance during the playoffs and for allowing chris Paul to basically do everything for this team as if they were all little kids.
heres a story for you that you can put up
when Dallas gets swept by Denver…
Dirks girlfriend Christal Taylor was
arrested at Dirk’s crib on felony warrants
she also has at least eight aliases…
oh yeah,
she preggo with lil’ Dirk….
no word on dirkmeister paying her bail
hes sort of busy right now
talk about a white man with black mans problems….
They should keep Scott I don’t believe the Hornets have a coaching problem.
The Chris Paul to Portland rumor is one that is absolutely going to happen. I know because my cousin talked to his friend about it. His teacher knows a guy who sells hardwood finishing products to the NO Hornets. And he heard that this is definitely a done deal. It’s practically first hand information. Portland’s giving up Sergio in exchange.