Byron Scott isn’t getting fired

Maybe all the Hornets need is a break from each other. After a horrendous end to what was supposed to be a year where they contended for a championship, there could have been — and could still be — a lot of turnover in the offseason. Trade rumors have already surfaced involving Tyson Chandler and David West, and even the slightly crazy yet not completely unrealistic rumor of Portland trying to pry Chris Paul from the cash-strapped N.O. organization makes more sense given the way CP’s season ended. And coach Byron Scott‘s job appeared to be in jeopardy.

Not anymore on that last one. Hornets president Hugh Weber announced today that Scott’s job is safe, that he hasn’t indicated he wants to leave (Scott would immediately become a strong candidate for the open position in Sacramento), and that any interest other teams have in the coach is “not an issue.” Scott has one more year left on his contract.

Is keeping Scott the right move for New Orleans?