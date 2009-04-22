Byron Scott: Nuggets Are Playing Dirty

Remember Chris Paul‘s first two playoff games last year? 33.5 points, 13.5 assists, 3.5 steals per game. As solid as his 21-point, 11-assist, 2-steal game was in Game 1 against Denver, it wasn’t the same as what he did to Jason Kidd last year. And Byron Scott thinks he knows why Paul wasn’t as dominant: because Dahntay Jones was dancing that fine line between playing him hard and playing him dirty.
“I can appreciate anybody that plays hard, but when you get to the point where you’re being a little dirty, that’s the thing that kind of aggravates me,” Scott said Tuesday. “Being that I played in this league, I know how tough that is. But when you get to the point where you’re being a little dirty then I don’t appreciate that — and I don’t respect it.”
As much as Scott wants to protect his star player, he should be worried about how his defense is going to slow the Nuggets down. They put up 113 points in a game where JR Smith went 0-7 from beyond the three-point line. That’s not going to happen much more – it was the first time since January 30th that JR went a game without knocking down a trey.
Sure Chauncey Billups had a record day from beyond (eight triples), but that wasn’t really where New Orleans got beat. To put it bluntly, they were getting bitched around on the block by Chris Andersen, Nene, Kenyon Martin and ‘Melo. They lost the rebounding war 49-35, and seemed to just allow the Nuggets to get easy baskets once they had the ball with good position on the block.
So what’s the biggest problem here, Coach Scott? The way that Dahntay is guarding CP3, or the way that your guys are playing D?
Source: Fan Nation
Enough of the talking! Blah blah they’re dirty blah blah. Who gives a s#*t?!
It’s on like donkey kong.
Game 2 will go to the Hornets!!!
It’s a reach at best to say that Dahntay’s playing Chris Paul dirty. Chris Paul is a new age John Stockton/Isiah Thomas in terms of dirty play. Paul slips under most people’s radar because he knows how to present himself. The reality is that Chris does throw elbows, holds, jaws at opponents, and gives the token “I just want to win” statement to justify it. Let’s not forget the infamous nad kick to Julius Hodge. Players like that tend to become invisible when they get their own medicine. Throw in the fact that Chris has trouble against physical D and his 3 pt. shooting’s still shaky, and my point’s even more telling. He’s not in Bruce Bowen’s class, but he’s in the top 5 in the league today when it comes to playing dirty.
maybe I’m wrong, but isn’t the line between playing hard and playing dirty exactly the kind of defense you should play?
of course scott just wants to get paul some more calls which he will defintely get, but his comments just show that paul was really bothered and jones got under his skin.
denver should be in great shape if they play as hard and hungry as in game 1.
Im having a deja vu, Byron Scott saying as a player “Detroit is playing dirty”
Play like a man or like a Varejao
Sounds like The Nuggets are walking that fine line of giving the Hornets a taste of their own medicine.
Shut up and play.
Byron needs to quit bitching. CP3 always does the bs “stop and let the defender run into him” play. Cheap, dirty, smart, whatever you want to call it, nut up.
wasn’t there someone who punched julius hodges in the nuts a few years ago? Apparently that guy didn’t walk the fine line of playing hard and playing dirty, that guy just chose a side. I don’t think anyone needs to worry about that guy getting the dirty treatment.
Byron Scott is just what he’s supposed to, he’s whining because he’s trying to get a few calls his way.
Jones is playing great agressive D, he’s getting under Paul’s skin- Paul is my favorite PG in the L – and that’s exactly how to play him.
Paul definitely isn’t as clean and nice as he presents himself, he knows how to play the game in both forums so he’s smart for that. Byron Scott’s complaint is absolutely bullshit but it’s his job to bitch about it like this to help his team any way he can.
I agree with the fact that Dahntay pushes the line – he does a great job of frustrating the other team. He’s somebody who is easy to hate when he’s on the other team – but he gets the job done! Not dirty, he just know how to puch the line (and buttons).
I agree with what has been said about CP3 – the dude is cheap. If he had D-Wills demeanor nobody would like him, but he’s got that whole puppy dog thing going. Not to discredit his skills cause he’s off the chain, but you have to take what you dish – and a potential MVP candidate shouldn’t be fazed by a “nobody”!
And what does his averages against Jkidd from last year’s playoffs have to do with anything? I don’t think Denver could put that bad of a defender on CP3 if they wanted to.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA any coach who has chris “cheap shot” paul on his team has no room to talk! coach scott, shut up sit down, hold on and enjoy the fishing trip when the so-so nuggets send you there. i have had a few fishing trips out of La so i know you will find a good charter over there!
Chris Paul needs to man up. this is a good example of why Paul is not the guard everything thinks he is. Had this been in the 90s when real defense was played, he wouldn’t be an All-Star yet.
Chris Paul should get an offensive foul called for stopping in front of his defender.
No, you can’t call an offensive foul for stopping….
2Hucklebuck-U funny as shit with ya blinding hate.This is why CP3 is not the guard we think he is?Because Byron Scott said something?U really believe that?Scott following the coaches manual-bitch and complain an see if it sways the calls your way.They all do it.
I like Chris Paul (would have liked him even more in a Hawks uniform) but dude does use cheap tactics during games. The stopping in front of defenders and falling to the ground is his patented move and after that would be his obvious (but blind to the refs) pushoffs. But despite all that there is no denying CP3 is a top flight PG in the league