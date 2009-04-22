Byron Scott: Nuggets Are Playing Dirty

Remember Chris Paul‘s first two playoff games last year? 33.5 points, 13.5 assists, 3.5 steals per game. As solid as his 21-point, 11-assist, 2-steal game was in Game 1 against Denver, it wasn’t the same as what he did to Jason Kidd last year. And Byron Scott thinks he knows why Paul wasn’t as dominant: because Dahntay Jones was dancing that fine line between playing him hard and playing him dirty.



“I can appreciate anybody that plays hard, but when you get to the point where you’re being a little dirty, that’s the thing that kind of aggravates me,” Scott said Tuesday. “Being that I played in this league, I know how tough that is. But when you get to the point where you’re being a little dirty then I don’t appreciate that — and I don’t respect it.”

As much as Scott wants to protect his star player, he should be worried about how his defense is going to slow the Nuggets down. They put up 113 points in a game where JR Smith went 0-7 from beyond the three-point line. That’s not going to happen much more – it was the first time since January 30th that JR went a game without knocking down a trey.

Sure Chauncey Billups had a record day from beyond (eight triples), but that wasn’t really where New Orleans got beat. To put it bluntly, they were getting bitched around on the block by Chris Andersen, Nene, Kenyon Martin and ‘Melo. They lost the rebounding war 49-35, and seemed to just allow the Nuggets to get easy baskets once they had the ball with good position on the block.

So what’s the biggest problem here, Coach Scott? The way that Dahntay is guarding CP3, or the way that your guys are playing D?

