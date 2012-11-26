California’s Air Jordan Lite 2012/Aero Flight PEs

#Style – Kicks and Gear
11.26.12 6 years ago
As two flagship Jordan Brand universities, Cal and Georgetown can be counted on to get exclusive Jumpman gear each season. Obviously, shoes are the signature piece from the brand and this season just as the Hoyas got customized 2012 Lites, Aero Flights and Super.Flys, the Golden Bears’ kicks were unveiled recently with four colorways in the offering.

They’ll wear either 2012 Lites in two colorways or the Aero Flights that come in a home white and a road black with each sporting a “Cal” wordmark on the back.

Hit the jump to see what the Jordan 2012 Lite colorways look like…

